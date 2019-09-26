David Yurman Announces Partnership With The Breast Cancer Research Foundation

David Yurman has proudly partnered with BCRF since 2008, dedicating a pink piece of jewelry for BCRF each year. This year, David Yurman is introducing six new styles specifically for the nonprofit. The 2019 assortment for BCRF features a collectible ribbon bracelet and necklace in rose gold with pink sapphires, a ribbon pin in sterling silver and pink enamel, a pavé pinky ring and pendant necklace both with pink sapphires and rose gold, as well as a Cable classic bracelet with morganite and sterling silver.

David Yurman will donate 20% of the purchase price from BCRF pieces sold at David Yurman retail locations in the United States and Canada and on davidyurman.com for the entire month of October.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and cable—their artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 350 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers, including in the US, Canada, the Caribbean, France, Russia and the Middle East.

ABOUT THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to being the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and metastasis. This year, BCRF has awarded $66 million in grants to support the work of nearly 275 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 14 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

