David Yurman Introduces 2020 Holiday Campaign, 'Star Dreaming'

"There is nothing more magical than seeing stars on a winter night. They inspire a feeling of childlike wonder, shining with the pure light of our dreams, hopes and blessings," says cofounder David Yurman.

This season, the DY Holiday Express train returns, travelling to the stars and returning to a crystalline snow-covered landscape. The new Starburst collection—beautifully reimagined—is the focus and inspiration behind this season's campaign. David Yurman shopping bags this holiday season will be adorned with a metal North Star ornament.

The company has been recognized by international publications in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for their award-winning holiday windows. This year, the holiday windows capture the wonderment of the "Star Dreaming" theme, reflected in an animated backdrop of starlight, midnight sky and sculpted selenite. The iconic David Yurman bunny—a consistent character in the brand's holiday concept—returns in the campaign and holiday windows to watch over the seasonal festivities.

As part of the brand's continued commitment to supporting local communities around the country, David Yurman will again support World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that uses the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies during times of crisis and beyond. The brand will donate 20% of the purchase price from select North Star designs and the Cable Collectibles© Bunny Charm sold at David Yurman retail stores and on davidyurman.com from now through the end of 2020 to World Central Kitchen.

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and cable—their artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

