David Yurman Introduces "An Enchanted Holiday"

The David Yurman retail boutique and visual displays will transport viewers to an arctic wonderland, where snow and ice form beautiful geometric patterns on windowpanes and turn branches into glistening sculptures, creating a landscape to explore in moments of wonder.

This year, as part of the brand's continued commitment to preserving nature's most precious gifts, David Yurman will raise awareness for Polar Bears International, a recognized leader in the conservation of these mighty creatures and their fragile home. David Yurman will donate to Polar Bears International 20% of the purchase price from each North Star bracelet and necklace sold at David Yurman retail stores and on davidyurman.com through the end of 2019.

"Winter creates a new world. It's a place of beauty, magic and wonder, inspiring us to feel like children again" says David Yurman, co-founder and chief executive officer on the inspiration behind the new holiday campaign. "Encountering ice in nature is a magical experience. The transformation of water into solid form creates exquisite patterns and captivating translucence. Whether it's a frozen stream or icicles covering a tree, ice encases a world of beauty – crystallizing a moment of enchantment."

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:

David Yurman is a celebrated American luxury jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and cable—their artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 350 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers, including in the US, Canada, the Caribbean, France, Russia and the Middle East.

ABOUT POLAR BEARS INTERNATIONAL

Polar Bears International is a 19-person organization comprised of passionate conservationists, scientists and volunteers founded 25 years ago, with a mission to conserve polar bears and the sea ice they depend on. Through media, science, and advocacy, they work to inspire people to care about the Arctic, the threats to its future, and the connection between this remote region and the global climate. The organization's belief in a future for wild polar bears lies at the heart of everything of they do. Focused on a positive vision of what is possible, grounded in science and motivated by the belief that, by working together, we can overcome the challenges of our times.

