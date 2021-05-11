David Yurman Launches "Unity Fund" in Partnership With New York City's Robin Hood Foundation

New York is the city that nurtured the Yurman family's dreams—it is where David, Sybil, and Evan grew up and built their company. As NYC's largest poverty fighting philanthropy, Robin Hood's mission—to elevate New Yorkers in need out of poverty and clear a pathway to mobility—is one that aligns with David Yurman's brand values and is close to the founders' hearts. Through the David Yurman x Robin Hood Foundation Unity Fund, the shared mission is to bring hope while rebuilding a (new) New York by giving a helping hand to local communities in their greatest time of need.

"We are pleased to partner with the Robin Hood—New York City's largest organization dedicated to alleviating poverty," says co-founder and CEO David Yurman. "By launching the Unity Fund, we hope to make a significant impact within the city that inspires us. Giving back to our neighbors and communities is what makes us human."

David Yurman will contribute to the cause by donating 20% of the purchase price of select products, or other amounts during designated times, throughout the year. Beginning today, David Yurman will donate 20% of proceeds of the purchase price from the new Empire Collection —launching in partnership with the Empire State Building and celebrating its 90th anniversary—through June 20, 2021 to the Unity Fund. The collection is available exclusively at David Yurman retail stores, and on DavidYurman.com.

"We continue to be inspired by the generosity of David Yurman and the love they exhibit for the people of New York City. As we all work to rebuild a new New York, one stronger, better, and more inclusive, we are delighted that corporate partners like David Yurman are there with us leading the charge," said Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood.

The Unity Fund is launched alongside David Yurman's ongoing brand campaign, "My New York" which celebrates the city as constant source of inspiration and creativity for the Yurman family. The city's creative pulse—its people, diversity, cultural institutions, neighborhoods, landmarks—is what gives New York its everlasting spirit, and continues to inspire us. The campaign pays tribute to city as it recovers from the hardship and challenges caused by the pandemic.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and cable—their artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

ABOUT ROBIN HOOD FOUNDATION

Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. In 2020, Robin Hood invested nearly $200 million to provide COVID relief, legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Robin Hood tracks every program with rigorous metrics, and since Robin Hood's Board of Directors covers all overhead, 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the poverty fight. Learn more at www.robinhood.org.

