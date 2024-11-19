Davido to Livestream Star-Studded Birthday Concert to Fans Worldwide

Partners with Kiswe to Bring the Celebration Global

ATLANTA , Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated Afrobeats superstar and cultural icon Davido takes his 32nd birthday celebration to the next level with a livestream of his highly anticipated "Davido & Friends Birthday Concert". Broadcasting live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 21, fans from across the globe can tune in via Kiswe's state-of-the-art streaming technology.

Building on the massive success of last year's A.W.A.Y (Are We African Yet?) Festival, this event promises to be a sold-out spectacle featuring electrifying performances, unforgettable surprises, and appearances by special guests. Fans eager to join the celebration won't want to miss the action.

"I am so happy to share this special night with everyone in the audience," says Davido. "And now, through our partnership with KISWE, we are breaking boundaries and sharing this moment with fans across the world."

"We are excited to be partnering with Davido to help celebrate his birthday with a very special interactive livestream for his fans around the world," said Kiswe CEO Glenn Booth. "We look forward to bringing the party directly to his fans wherever they happen to be watching on November 21."

The concert solidifies Davido's reputation as a global ambassador for African music and culture. Tickets for the livestream are now available, starting at just $15.99, at concerts.iamdavido.com

About Davido

In 2024 Davido cemented his position as a global force within music. Often called "The King of Afrobeats", the American born, Nigerian raised icon has amassed over +5 billion streams and over +1.2 billion video views across his 13-year career. The most followed Afrobeat artist across social media, Davido has been a forerunner in connecting the world to Afrobeats. In 2023 Davido became the first African artist to top itunes Album Chart with the release of his +1B streaming and world acclaimed 4th studio album "Timeless" garnering three Grammy nominations including Global Music Album of the Year for "Timeless", Global Music Performance for "Feel" and Best African Musical Performance for the hit smash "Unavailable". Davido's 2023 hot streak also includes his U.S and International sold-out Timeless tours, and "Timeless'" record breaking streaming numbers, Davido also expanded his leadership on social media with the success of his TikTok "Unavailable" dance challenge surpassing +100M videos view creations.

A powerful touring artist, in addition to Davido's record making April 2024 Madison Square Garden performance, 2023 saw sold-out tour dates across the globe including multiple shows at London's 02 and Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Career performance highlights also include headlining "AfroNation" around the globe and closing the 2022 World Cup with a performance seen by over +250 million viewers. Davido powerfully entered the global music scene breaking records in 2019 with hit singles "If", and "Fall" from his 2019 1.2 billion streaming release "A Good Time." In 2020 he released his third studio album, the follow up to "A Good Time", the platinum aptly titled, "A Better Time" which featured the hits, "FEM", "Holy Ground ft. Nicki Minaj" and "Shopping Spree ft. Chris Brown".

Earning over 30 awards and nominations internationally including 2023's Grammy, BET, EMA and VMA Award Nominations. Featured on the cover of Forbes magazine in 2023, Davido is a global media powerhouse with countless television and media appearances including, The Tonight Show, Live with Jimmy Kimmel, The Daily Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, Uproxx, New York Times, and Apple's Zane Lowe among others.

About Kiswe

Kiswe is an award-winning technology company that builds and powers D2C streaming platforms and events used by the biggest entertainment and sports brands. With best-in-class streaming technology and a unique partnership business model, Kiswe helps content owners maximize their revenue and engage every fan on every screen.

