Davidoff Law Firm Expands Presence with New Location in Manhattan, Receives Rave Reviews for Community-Oriented Approach

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidoff Law, a leading law firm specializing in personal injury cases, is thrilled to announce the opening of their new location in Manhattan. As the firm expands its reach, it has garnered high praise from prominent individuals within the legal profession and the community.

Operating out of the prestigious landmark building, One Grand Central Place, located at 60 East 42 Street, New York, NY, the new office is conveniently situated directly across from Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan on the 9th floor, suite 910.

Ruben Davidoff , a remarkable individual who excels as a leader, attorney, and community advocate, has received accolades for his contributions to the legal profession and his active engagement in various community initiatives. David Weprin, New York State Representative Assemblyman for District 24, commends Ruben's dedication to addressing a wide range of issues and recognizes him as an invaluable asset.

In addition to Ruben's outstanding reputation, Davidoff Law has also received glowing testimonials regarding their expertise and professionalism. Jonathan Riegel, Director of the Queens County Bar Association, expressed his admiration for Ruben Davidoff, highlighting his intelligence, creativity, insightfulness, and professionalism. Riegel further emphasized the significant contributions Ruben has made to the Queens County Bar Association, greatly enriching the organization.

With a long-standing presence in Queens County, Davidoff Law has now expanded into Manhattan, solidifying their commitment to serving the community. The firm specializes in personal injury cases, including construction site accidents, airline accidents, truck and car accidents, pedestrian accidents, slip/trip and fall incidents, and premises liability. However, their expansion presents an opportunity to extend their services to clients with diverse legal matters as well.

"I am dedicated to serving not only our clients but also the community as a whole. Giving back and making a positive impact is a core value of mine," states Ruben Davidoff, founder, CEO, and personal injury attorney at Davidoff Law. "I believe in the importance of using my skills and resources to support those in need and contribute to the betterment of society. Whether it's through providing pro-bono legal services, supporting non-profit organizations, or actively participating in community initiatives, I am committed to making a positive difference. It is not only about achieving success in the courtroom but also about making a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and the community as a whole."

The new location at 60 East 42 St., Suite 910, officially opened its doors on March 25, 2024. To celebrate this milestone, Davidoff Law will be hosting a release party on May 9th. This event will mark the official launch of their new law firm location, which is dedicated to serving the community.

About Davidoff Law: Davidoff Law is a leading personal injury law firm specializing in a wide range of cases and all legal matters. With a commitment to exceptional legal representation and community engagement, Davidoff Law has earned a reputation for providing dedicated service and obtaining favorable outcomes for clients.

