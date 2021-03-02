David’s Bridal and The Black Tux Announce Exclusive Partnership

The partnership was a natural next step for both brands in continued pursuit of disrupting the wedding and formal wear industry. From their customer-obsession to the unparalleled quality and craftsmanship of their products and a service-oriented culture, both David's Bridal and The Black Tux are rapidly rethinking every step of the customer experience and shopping journey. This new deal opens doors for David's Bridal to expand on their digital competencies and positions the brand as a fully comprehensive wedding and special occasion resource for their customers. In return, it will provide enormous retail opportunities for The Black Tux, who will have a dedicated presence in David's retail store locations as well as omni-channel marketing support. The in-store shop is designed to showcase The Black Tux product offerings that complement the exclusive industry-leading color assortment available at David's. The brand states that no matter your wedding color scheme, they have something for every bride.

"Teaming up with The Black Tux is game-changer. Their elevated digital customer experience fits our omni-channel strategy perfectly," said Jim Marcum, David's Bridal Chief Executive Officer. "Not to mention the unrivaled quality of their products and thirst for innovation runs parallel with our foundational values in service. We've always provided a solution for brides and bridesmaids and are now thrilled to bring a modern solution for grooms and groomsmen as well."

"Partnering with David's Bridal expedites our growth plans as we scale to become the largest suit and tuxedo brand in the United States," said Andrew Blackmon, co-founder of The Black Tux. "They are the largest, most influential bridal retailer out there, and a true wedding industry icon. Our product offerings blend seamlessly with the array of options available at David's Bridal, providing every customer a fully integrated and interactive shopping experience."

David's Bridal has stated that The Black Tux will have a brand and digital presence, exclusive offers, and product in their retail locations, with plans to continually build out exposure for the menswear partner. The Black Tux will be integrated into David's latest launches including their "All-In-One Alterations" program, where The Black Tux customers can have their measurements taken at David's Bridal locations nationwide and receive tailoring services offered by their team of expert alterations professionals. In addition, brides who are members of David's new loyalty program, Diamond, are eligible to win a free suit from The Black Tux once they reach the Shine level of the program.

The announcement of this exclusive partnership is the latest advancement in the strategic transformation for David's who has most recently unveiled additional innovative solutions to better serve their customer including the launch of Diamond, their industry leading loyalty program, their asset acquisition of premier online wedding destination, Rustic Wedding Chic, the launch of 3D and AR technologies on their website, their partnership with Affirm, and their Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn .

About The Black Tux

The Black Tux was created to disrupt the outdated formal wear rental industry, replacing tired tuxedos, ill-fitting suits, and lackluster quality with premium fabrics, modern style, and the perfect fit. The company was founded in 2013 by friends Andrew Blackmon and Patrick Coyne who, out of frustration while preparing for Andrew's wedding, recognized the need for a better alternative to traditional tux and suit rental offerings. With showroom locations across the country (including shops in over 20 Nordstrom doors) and a full-service website ( www.TheBlackTux.com ), The Black Tux delivers designer-quality formal wear, an exceptional fit, and a seamless experience at a fair price.

