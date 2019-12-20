David's Bridal Announces Appointment of Company's First Chief Digital Experience Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced the internal promotion of Lizzy Ellingson to Chief Digital Experience Officer. In the newly created role, Lizzy will lead the digital transformation of the brand.

Reporting directly into Kelly Cook, David's Bridal's Chief Marketing Officer, Lizzy will support the company's omni-channel transformation creating a best in class experience for every customer. Under her leadership, the digital experience team will launch new to market planning tools, AI capabilities, and website optimizations meant to service customers along their entire shopping journey, whether it be for a wedding or other special event.

Lizzy has over 15 years of experience in design and digital product solutions. Most recently she was the co-founder and Chief Product and Design Officer of Blueprint Registry, a digital registry and website builder focused on creating a personal, omni-channel shopping experience for millennials during special occasions. Blueprint Registry was acquired by David's Bridal in 2018. Lizzy has a strong background in UX design, product management and digital experience.

"I'm thrilled to join the David's Bridal marketing team as we move towards making the digital experience more seamless for every customer," Ellingson said. "Our goal is to guide and inspire her as she shops for prom, special events, her wedding day, anniversaries, and beyond."

"When we think about everyone who wants to seize the moment with the perfect dress, we think experience, we think digital, we think magical moments. Lizzy has a vision for all three, and we are fortunate to have her on the marketing team as we strive to find new ways of providing extraordinary moments for our customers," said Kelly Cook.

With more than 60 years of experience dressing women for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ideal that every woman deserves to have the dress of her dreams regardless of her style preference, shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity and empowerment and it is our mission to help every woman have an experience that will allow her to be the best, most genuine version of herself on her wedding day or on any of her special occasions. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer find her perfect dress with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert seamstresses who will guide her through her entire dress buying journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the bride and her entire bridal party. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit https://www.davidsbridal.com/ and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.

