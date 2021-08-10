David's Bridal Announces Appointments to Senior Leadership Teams

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today the internal promotions of Andrea Dauphinee to Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Heather Braddock to the newly created role of Vice President, Digital Solutions, Heather McReynolds to Vice President, General Merchandising Manager, Bridal and Dresses, and Rich McGrath, Vice President, Learning, Development and Field Human Resources. Dauphinee, Braddock, McReynolds, and McGrath will be responsible for leading the development of their individual business units in support of the company's long-term strategic growth initiative.

Andrea Dauphinee has been with David's Bridal for three years serving as Vice President of HR Operations. She will now serve as Senior Vice President, Human Resources reporting to Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer and will join the Executive Leadership Team. Andrea is a proven leader, skilled at cultivating partnerships and creating increased engagement and productivity to exceed financial goals. She carries a wealth of diversified human resources experiences that allow for strategic solutions and opportunities in organizational culture. Prior to joining David's, Andrea served as the Director of Human Resources Systems and Processes at CSL Behring. During this time, she managed the global Human Resources Systems and Process team, including oversight of the Project Management Office for Global Human Resources. She has extensive experience managing long-term strategies for Human Resources systems as well as day-to-day system operations in support of the overall employee experience and business needs. Andrea has also held multiple HR leadership roles at Berkadia, Capmark Finance, and GMAC.

Heather Braddock has been promoted to Vice President, Digital Solutions reporting to Lizzy Ellingson, Chief Digital Experience Officer. Braddock has been with David's for over 15 years. She started her career with David's as a Store Manager earning the impressive "model store award" during this time. She continued her career on David's field team holding various leadership roles including Area Manager, District Manager, and Senior District Manager. She later moved to the Corporate team working as the Director of Store Operations and Innovation leading 300+ stores through a period of brand transformation and process improvement. Her keen understanding of store operations has made a significant impact on the digital solutions and innovations that David's has implemented and will continue to do so in her new role.

Heather McReynolds has been promoted to Vice President, GMM – Bridal & Dresses. She will continue reporting to Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer. Heather has been an exceptional leader throughout her six years with David's. Heather has played a significant part in reimagining the retailer's bridal category. She has a keen understanding of industry and customer trends and is skilled at curating compelling collections that align with David's brand identity. Before joining David's, Heather worked as the Ladies Plus and Maternity Buyer for Target Australia where she revitalized plus and maternity product ranges for the retailer. She also held multiple leadership roles at Ascena Retail Group, Dollar General, Charming Shoppes, Brooks Brothers and May Department Stores.

Rich McGrath's responsibilities have been expanded as he now oversees Learning, Development and field Human Resources, reporting to Bob Walker, Chief Retail Officer. Rich has been with David's for over six years serving as the Vice President of Learning and Development. Rich brings a wealth of experience in both learning and development and retail operations. Before joining David's, Rich served as the Director of Learning and Development for the retailers Wet Seal, Tesco, CURO Financial Technologies and Blockbuster.

"Andrea, Heather, Heather, and Rich are proven leaders and exceptionally talented and strategic thinkers," said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "They have played key roles throughout our transformation at David's Bridal. They have demonstrated their ability to lead their business units to new heights and work cross-functionally to elevate David's to the next level. I am thrilled to have them at the helm of our senior leadership teams."

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

