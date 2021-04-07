David's Bridal Announces Around the Clock Customer Service and Support

Powered by LivePerson, Zoey chat-bot connects brides with live style experts at any time. The retailer debuted its messaging-first experience last year, leading to exceptional increases in customer service and operational efficiency. This move is the latest addition to a suite of digital tools and resources offered by David's Bridal. David's has always been able to provide the entire wedding party with their dresses through their 300+ retail locations across the country, and now, with around-the-clock support, customers can contact David's Bridal for all their wedding planning needs at their convenience.

David's Bridal has been rapidly rethinking the way they connect with their customers. The brand has implemented a conversational marketing strategy by providing a two-way communication channel. Since launching, over 95% of David's conversations with customers are digital interactions and as a result their customer care Net Promoter Score is 81, demonstrating a strong adoption from the customer. By expanding their customer support offering, the retailer can not only meet couples wherever they are in their wedding planning but also provide them with the real-time support they need from engagement to "I do" when and where it is convenient for them. David's Bridal is a retail industry leader in digital and innovative solutions and is the only wedding retailer to offer this service today.

"24-hours a day and seven days a week conversational marketing is another advancement in our strategy to serve her on her terms. We know from our Pearl Report, which gathers customer insights, that 80%+ brides feel stressed or overwhelmed during her planning journey. Yes, she's up at 2am worrying about color matching within her bridal party who live all over the country or the best bouquet for a beach wedding or how close is she towards earning her free honeymoon with her Diamond membership. We have committed we will be with her anytime on her journey – including in the middle of the night," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & It Officer at David's Bridal. "And it's so easy to use – just text us. Our goal is to serve her – and that means 'anytime support', fully bridging their digital and in-store experience, and beyond. We want to walk alongside her throughout her entire wedding journey and beyond."

The announcement of their around-the-clock customer service is the latest advancement in the transformation for David's. The bridal retailer continues to unveil innovative solutions to better serve their customer including the launch of Diamond, their industry leading loyalty program, the addition of 3D and AR technologies on their website, their Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience, their exclusive partnership with The Black Tux, and their added payment solution through Affirm.

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

