David's Bridal Announces Asset Acquisition of Technology Company Blueprint Registry to Increase Service Offering

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today an asset acquisition of Blueprint Registry, a digital first, universal gift registry that allows consumers to add gifts from any retailer, import existing registries, create cash registries and more. David's Bridal has extended employment offers to Blueprint Registry's leadership and technology teams.

"For over 60 years, our mission at David's Bridal has been to match brides with the perfect dress," said Scott Key, CEO of David's Bridal. "As we move forward, our goal is to make all wedding planning simpler for our customer by offering the additional services we know she needs. We're thrilled to integrate Blueprint Registry's unique registry concept into our business in order to make the busy lives of our bride easier."

"Blueprint Registry has experienced tremendous growth since our launch in 2013, but David's Bridal's purchase opens up new opportunities beyond what we could ever have hoped to achieve before," said Nevin Shetty, CEO of Blueprint Registry. "We are excited to join the David's Bridal family."

The Registry team will remain based in Seattle and operate under the leadership of President, SVP of Registry Nevin Shetty and Chief Design and Product Officer Lizzy Ellingson. They will both report to Scott Key, CEO of David's Bridal. The asset acquisition was completed on August 23, 2018. Specific terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About David's Bridal



With more than 60 years of experience dressing women for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ideal that every woman deserves to have the dress of her dreams regardless of her style preference, shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity and empowerment and it is our mission to help every woman find the bridal gown that will allow her to be the best, most genuine version of herself on her wedding day. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer find her perfect dress with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert seamstresses who will guide her through her entire dress buying journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the bride and her entire bridal party. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit http://www.davidsbridal.com and connect on social media through Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

