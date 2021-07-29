David's Bridal Announces Category Expansions Within Its Exclusive Galina Signature Brand Including New Bridesmaids and Lingerie Collections

Galina Signature at David's Bridal is exclusively designed for a woman who is unapologetically herself – confident, sexy, daring. The newly expanded Galina Signature collection has something for everyone–with stunning styles for the bride, her bridesmaids and guests, accessories, lingerie, and more. Included in this expansion is the launch of the Galina Signature Bridesmaids collection. This line is full of confident, bold and daring details. High-shine fabrics, sexy, plunging neckline, and an exclusive color assortment are just a few of the features designed to give the bridal party an unforgettable look. The retailer recently unveiled the exclusive Galina Signature Lingerie line as well. Featuring 15 unique styles under $40 in sizes ranging from small to 2X, she can show off on her wedding night or honeymoon in lovely, lacy baby dolls, teddys, bodysuits, corsets, panties, and more.

The retailer has also expanded its existing bridal, occasion and accessories lines that are only available at David's Bridal. The latest Galina Signature wedding dress collection features sophisticated elements coupled with some seriously sultry details, so she can flaunt her figure in a strapless bridal gown or let her legs take center stage with a fitted above-the-knee-cut. Galina Signature guarantees a sexy, stylish look for every occasion. Now she can celebrate all of life's special events in style with versatile occasion dresses perfect for an evening out, date night, or a special event. As for accessories, the latest styles give every last detail of her wedding day a unique touch with an affordable collection of elegant accessories including shoes, handbags and jewelry. Bold beadwork and all kinds of shine make Galina Signature accessories stand out.

"Our Galina Signature newness is #stunning," said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer of David's Bridal. "Our Galina Signature brides are sexy, bold, and confident and our design team has spent months refining every detail of this collection to achieve that signature look. We are thrilled to be able to deliver our customers exactly what they want with a unique and stylish collection exclusive to David's Bridal. With vast options in luxe fabrics, show-stopping styles, exclusive colors and all sizes—this Galina Signature collection is unlike any other."

The expanded collection is now available in all 300+ retail locations and online at DavidsBridal.com. Galina Signature is just one of five exclusive labels for David's Bridal. Each David's exclusive label has its own unique aesthetic, from traditional to modern, boho to regal—offering something for everyone.

The announcement of the expanded Galina Signature collection is the latest advancement in the transformation for David's. The bridal retailer continues to unveil innovative solutions to better serve their customer including the launch of Diamond, their industry leading loyalty program with over 500k members in less than seven months, their seasonal lookbook, The Wink by David's Bridal™, BrideMoji™ digital stickers, and their new YouTube Live Channel with 24/7 Wedding Videos.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

[email protected]

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.davidsbridal.com

