David's Bridal Announces Deal with Premier Online Wedding Destination, Rustic Wedding Chic

Earlier this year, David's launched its robust suite of digital planning tools such as the Wedding Checklist , a personalized, customizable Wedding Website, and the popular Vision Board . The Vision Board allows our bride to define her dream day in a way that brings her vision to life. However, David's found there was a step before defining her vision, where she needed to see all the exciting options and latest trends available to her. This is where Rustic Wedding Chic comes in. Rustic Wedding Chic launched in 2008 and quickly established itself as a trusted resource and voice in the wedding inspiration space. From the latest trends in wedding cakes, to posh donut-towers, to personalized neon signs, to DIY napkin ideas, to one-of-a-kind southern barns — Rustic Wedding Chic has it all.

"We have served over 20 million brides in our 70-year history. As the needs of brides change and evolve, so do we. It is clear that our transformational framework, which is focused on digital and innovative solutions to allow us to be with her along her entire journey, is spot on and accelerates our strategic goals," says Jim Marcum, David Bridal's Chief Executive Officer. "Our omni platform, digital planning tools, virtual experiences, and now Rustic Wedding Chic, is the end-to-end, one-stop shop for her. This is another step towards positioning us to walk side by side with her until we 'give her away' at the wedding."

Maggie Lord, the founder of the popular online wedding resource, has spent the past decade creating, inspiring, and sharing her wedding knowledge. She has published thousands of stories to the Rustic Wedding Chic blog, established relationships with over 5,000 curated vendors, authored six books — Modern Romantic Weddings, The Rustic Wedding Handbook, Barn Weddings, Rustic Wedding Chic, Welcome to Baby Land, and Color me Married — and amassed millions of monthly impressions across Rustic Wedding Chic's social media channels. In addition, Lord conceived and operated the highly revered "Ask Maggie" feature which connects real brides looking for specific solutions on everything from venue suggestions to color palettes to experts in the wedding industry.

"For the past 12 years, Maggie has been able to cultivate and forge strong and meaningful partnerships in the wedding market. She has done a phenomenal job at connecting with the newly engaged and establishing Rustic Wedding Chic as a go-to resource for ideas, inspiration, community and more," said Kelly Cook, David's Bridal Chief Marketing and IT Officer. "She has created captivating content, inspired millions, shared her expertise with brides-to-be across the world, and she now brings these talents to David's. She is an industry authority and we are so excited to have her join our Marketing team as Head of Partnerships to re-energize and expand our partnership base and to enhance the wedding planning process for all of our David's Bridal customers."

"Rustic Wedding Chic has experienced tremendous growth since our launch in 2008 and working with the David's Bridal family opens up new opportunities beyond what I could have ever hoped for," said Maggie Lord. "I am thrilled to join the team and drive strategic partnerships across the entire David's Bridal ecosystem, forge new partnerships to help serve and excite our customer, and create a 360-degree wedding planning experience."

Featuring real weddings, inspirational photography, wedding planning articles, unique editorial posts, creative DIY projects, and carefully curated resources, the Rustic Wedding Chic and David's Bridal teams will continue to guide and inspire couples and connect brides with solutions throughout her planning stages and leading up to her wedding day.

