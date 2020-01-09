David's Bridal Announces Executive Appointments to Strategic Partnership Team

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today the internal promotions of Nevin Shetty to the newly created role of Chief Partnership Officer, and Lia Madonna to Head of Partnership Services. Both Shetty and Madonna will be responsible for leading the growth of the company's rapidly expanding partnership department.

Nevin Shetty has over 15 years of experience in finance, strategy and operations. Nevin is the former Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Blueprint Registry, a digital registry and website builder focused on creating a personal, omni-channel shopping experience for millennials during special occasions. Blueprint Registry was acquired by David's Bridal Inc in 2018. Over his career, Nevin has demonstrated the ability to develop innovative business initiatives, forge transformative partnerships, and work cross functionally to accelerate growth. In his new role he will be responsible for identifying, diversifying and building partnership opportunities with industry leaders to drive strategic initiatives and support the partnerships growth plan. In addition to multiplying partnership opportunities, Nevin will be focused on pinpointing partner categories in order to delight our customer throughout her planning process. Nevin will report directly into Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing Officer.

"I look forward to joining the marketing team and expanding my role at David's Bridal," said Shetty. "As I've worked to grow Blueprint from the ground up, I've met incredible partners across industries. I see endless opportunity to grow our existing partner base and to introduce new partners to the David's Bridal customer," he said.

Lia Madonna has been with David's Bridal since 2008 and has played an integral role on the partnerships team since her start. She has led the department in prospecting, forecasting, and prioritizing partnership opportunities, and has built and fostered long-term strategic partnerships that align with the brands' core objectives. Lia will report directly into Nevin.

"In addition to providing our brides a one-stop shop for all her dress and accessory needs on her special day, we want to be her one-stop shop for the wedding day and beyond, as well. As 'stress-free devotees', we are committed to making things as easy, elegant, and effortless as possible for her as she plans every last detail of her magical moments. Nevin and Lia are perfectly equipped to provide this experience for our brides, including expanding and diversifying our partnership community," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing Officer of David's Bridal. "Strategically, we see this as key component of our growth strategy as it exponentially increases categories we serve."

About David's Bridal

With more than 60 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit https://www.davidsbridal.com/ and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.davidsbridal.com

