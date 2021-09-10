David's Bridal Announces First Ever Warehouse $99 and Under Sale with over 25,000 gowns, dresses and accessories

Located at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Hall E, the $99 and Under Warehouse Sale is David's Bridal's biggest sale yet. All bridal gowns will sell for $90, occasion dresses for $20, shoes and accessories for $5. The sale is open to the public on Friday, September 24 from 12:00–5:00 pm, Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 from 9:00 am–5:00 pm. As a token of the retailer's appreciation for those who serve their community, all frontline workers i.e., police, fireman, teachers, nurses, etc., can receive early access to shop on Friday from 9:00–11:00 am with a valid ID. The first 100 frontline workers will receive a Goodie Bag filled with surprises, while supplies last.

The event will also include giveaways and prizes throughout the weekend. Attendees can enter into a raffle to win a brand-new car and participate in 'all you can grab' 30-second shopping sprees at select times during the three-day event. The event will also proudly serve as a donation location for Operation Deploy Your Dress. Bring a new or gently used dress for donation to honor and support military servicewomen and military spouses.

"We are thrilled to be hosting our first-ever warehouse sale," said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer for David's Bridal. "As we continue to see weddings, girl's night outs, and other celebrations back on the calendar, we wanted to provide our customers with a fun pop-up experience to shop thousands of dresses, accessories, and shoes we have in our extensive inventory. These are stunning styles for all occasions at deeply discounted price points. The $99 and Under Warehouse Sale is a great opportunity to get out, have fun, and fill your closet with new styles for life's most magical events."

We exist for magical moments. We believe in serving her or serving someone who is. With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. Our customer – is anyone who wants to make the world their runway. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, find inspiration at rusticweddingchic.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

