David's Bridal Announces First of Its Kind Loyalty Program

"We have spent significant time over the past year dreaming up ways to better serve our bride as she plans and prepares for her wedding," said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "Our goal with Diamond is to give her and her bridal party value she can't find anywhere else, whether she is looking for additional ways to save, access to partners, or is coveting a one-of-a-kind getaway."

Diamond is FREE to join, and through their ongoing partnership with Popwallet, delivers exclusive offers directly to their customers phones immediately after signing up. Whether the bride has one guest or a thousand, everyone who attends her wedding can use the offers and help her earn diamond points.

Here is how it works:

SIGN UP. Sign up for FREE and immediately receive tons of offers to be used as many times as you want. Earn 1 diamond point for every $1 spent. It all counts – bridal gowns, bridesmaids dresses, accessories, even alterations. SHARE IT. Share your diamond number (your phone number) with friends, family, and other wedding guests to earn diamond points when you shop. David's has even created a FREE, beautifully designed insert to include in your wedding invitations. GET TONS OF FREE GIFTS. Enjoy FREE gifts at every level. From a FREE "hello, beautiful" tote full of goodies to FREE gift cards from David's exclusive partners to a FREE honeymoon or getaway.

There are four levels in Diamond, each offering different gifts and offers: Welcome (0 – 2,999 points), Shimmer (3,000 – 3,999), Shine (4,000 – 4,999), and Sparkle (5,000+). Upon sign-up, the welcome coupons are available immediately and can be shared with friends and family via text and email right from her phone. She can also download a FREE, beautifully designed insert to be included in her wedding invitations which lets her loved ones know they can help her earn diamond points. At each level, she unlocks FREE gifts from David's and exclusive partners. Wonderfully curated rewards include gifts from The Ritz-Carlton Spa, The Spa at the St. Regis Hotel, Marriott Spa Hotels, Heavenly Spa at the Westin, luxury handbags and accessories, Honeymoon Destinations to Hawaii, Jamaica, Napa Valley, Cancun, and other gorgeous locales, Blue Nile, Shutterfly, Something Borrowed Blooms, Wedding Hashers, Miss to Mrs., Bridal Guide, My Jane, Sanderling Resort, High Peaks Resort, Plunge Resort, Visit Myrtle Beach, Sandals Couples Resorts, Nashville Getaway at Renaissance Hotel Downtown, Music City Getaway at Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Downtown, Pocono Raceway, and more.

"We are beyond thrilled to unveil a way to serve her which is unprecedented in our industry," said Kelly Cook, David's Bridal's Chief Marketing and IT Officer. "Two words: FREE honeymoon. During our research phase, we were ecstatic to find out how excited our brides were when they realized their families, bridal party, and wedding guests could all participate in the points-earning fun towards their FREE honeymoon or getaway. One bride said, 'The FREE honeymoon is a gamechanger for me and my fiancé; a dream dress and a dream honeymoon? You took my breath away, David's.' Another bride said, 'we've already booked our honeymoon so I plan to use the FREE getaway for bachelorette party weekend!' Diamond is easy, simple to use, and completely digital – with everything she needs right in her phone. We let her know when she is close to a reward level and when it's time for her to redeem her FREE gifts."

The announcement of Diamond, Loyalty Program by David's, is the latest advancement in the transformation for David's, who most recently unveiled several initiatives to better serve their customer including their asset acquisition of premier online wedding destination, Rustic Wedding Chic, their announcement of their exclusive partnership with The Black Tux, the launch of their "All in One Place Alterations" program, their launch of 3D and AR technologies on their website, their partnership with Affirm, and their Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.davidsbridal.com, Rustic Wedding Chic, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

