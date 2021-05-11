David's Bridal Announces Launch of New YouTube Live Channel with 24/7 Wedding Videos

The David's Bridal YouTube Live channel offers around-the-clock wedding planning content and inspiration. The channel features real wedding videos, showcasing the celebratory, magical, entertaining, and heartfelt wedding moments to provide couples with all the inspiration they are looking for ahead of their own big day. The launch of this channel is yet another digital solution from David's Bridal in their strategic effort to respond to the evolving needs of the modern couple. The channel not only meets couples where they are in their wedding planning journey but provides them with the tools they need from engagement to "I do".

Since its strategic asset acquisition of Blueprint Registry in 2018, David's Bridal has been rapidly expanding into the wedding planning space to offer a true one-stop-shop experience for their customers with a focus on growing their omni-channel operations. From their planning toolkit to the wedding vision board, checklist, dress quiz, wedding website and registry powered by Blueprint, and their latest asset acquisition of Rustic Wedding Chic, David's is relentlessly focused on serving their customers throughout their entire wedding journey and beyond. The addition of their YouTube Live channel is a natural addition to their planning tool offerings.

"This, literally, is a 24 hour a day video channel full of love, joy, beauty, families, friends, and happiness. We found in our recent Pearl Report by David's™ that women are looking for inspiration all the time – including in the middle of the night – and wedding videos are their faves. The videos are real couples, real photographers, real venues, real vendors, real forever-afters. We were thrilled with the outpouring of videos sent to us for our launch," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & It Officer at David's Bridal. "Featuring real wedding videos allows us to foster a community of inspiration filled with magical moments to guide today's couples."

The channel houses a vast catalog of free, accessible, and diverse content submitted by real couples, photographers, and vendors including The Pros Weddings, George Street Photo & Video, B. Bryant Films, Jake Austin Films, and The Springs Wedding & Event Venus. Couples, vendors, photographers and videographers can contribute to the channel by emailing [email protected]. The brand will continuously refresh the channel with relevant videos and content for around-the-clock inspiration.

The announcement of the YouTube Live Channel is the latest advancement in the transformation for David's. The bridal retailer continues to unveil innovative solutions to better serve their customer including the launch of Diamond, their industry leading loyalty program, 24/7 customer support, their asset acquisition of premier online wedding destination, Rustic Wedding Chic, the launch of 3D and AR technologies on their website, their exclusive partnership with The Black Tux, their added payment solution through Affirm, and their Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience.

