David's Bridal Announces Nationwide Expansion of Alterations Business

"More than being in the bridal business, we're in the business of serving her, our customer," said Bob Walker, David's Bridal's Chief Field Operations and Store Experience Officer. "What we have learned is that the teams in our 300+ store locations receive requests on a daily basis from customers in need of alterations advice or assistance on non-David's merchandise, and they don't know where to go. Smaller boutiques and ecommerce companies typically don't offer alterations services, so a customer is left with limited options. Over the past few months we have taken a close look at our capabilities and realize we can make our highly talented alterations experts available to all."

"We are thrilled to announce our 'All in One Place Alterations' program, and to have the opportunity to make our exceptionally talented team of alterations professionals available to our customers, both existing and new," said Rosa-Lan Jarman, Vice President of Alterations at David's Bridal. "On any given day, our stores receive inquiries from customers about tailoring her fiancé's tuxedo, the dresses she is taking on her honeymoon, or even her newest pair of jeans or jumpsuit! We have become a trusted resource, have hundreds of local store locations, and because of the size of our team, we have the ability, privilege, and authority to expand our operations. We want to be there for everyone in need of alterations and can promise our teams' unmatched skill will result in a 100% quality guarantee."

David's Bridal employs over 2100 alterations specialists, boasting the largest in-house alterations team in the country. The brand stated this program is a long time in the making, and individuals in need of alterations services — from tuxedos to suits to jeans to little white dresses, and even non-David's Bridal wedding gowns — can easily make an appointment by texting "alterations" to their virtual stylist, Zoey, at 38201, or by visiting www.davidsbridal.com. This announcement is the latest advancement in the transformation for David's who has most recently unveiled several initiatives to better serve their customer including their launch of 3D and AR technologies on their website, their partnership with Affirm, and their Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

