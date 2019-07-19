David's Bridal Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today two senior leadership appointments that support the company's strategic priorities and repositioning.

Bob Walker has been named chief field operations and store experience officer and will oversee stores and the store support teams. He began his new role on July 18, 2019. Jeff Warzel has been named chief supply chain officer and will oversee David's Bridal's joint venture partnership as well as distribution and logistics, planning and replenishment, production & costing, quality control and vendor compliance. He will begin his new role on Wednesday, July 31st. Both Bob and Jeff will serve on the executive leadership team and will report into James Marcum, chief executive officer of David's Bridal.

"I am thrilled to welcome Bob and Jeff to the David's Bridal team," said Marcum. "Both leaders bring exceptional leadership, vision, and expertise to the brand as we work diligently towards our omni-channel transformation and creating a best in class experience for our customer. I believe strongly that Bob and Jeff will be integral to David's Bridal's future success."

Bob has a history of success in retail. He has led large retail teams through behavioral and cultural transformations, driving customer focus and sales through talent planning, coaching and development.

Jeff previously worked at David's Bridal in supply chain from 2003 through 2014. Before and after David's, Jeff held senior roles in supply chain, strategy and business integration in large retailers and as an independent consultant.

About David's Bridal

With more than 60 years of experience dressing women for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ideal that every woman deserves to have the dress of her dreams regardless of her style preference, shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity and empowerment and it is our mission to help every woman find the bridal gown that will allow her to be the best, most genuine version of herself on her wedding day. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, like Blueprint Registry, knowledgeable stylists, and expert seamstresses who will guide her through her entire wedding journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the bride and her entire bridal party. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit http://www.davidsbridal.com and connect on social media through Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

