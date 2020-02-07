David's Bridal Announces the Expansion of Their Retail Footprint

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davids Bridal, the nations leading bridal and special occasion dress authority, announced today the opening of their newest retail store in Gainesville, Florida. The Gainesville location continues the momentum the bridal chain built in the back half of 2019 with 6 openings in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Houston, Texas; Macon, Georgia; Union, New Jersey; Buford, Georgia; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The opening of the Gainesville store is part of a continuing commitment to update and improve David's existing store base and its physical footprint to better service the modern woman. A new store in Little Rock, Arkansas is also set to open in late March.

"We have a phenomenal platform in our store base with over 300 locations in the US, Canada, UK and Mexico. We are honored to have had the opportunity to dress millions of brides, and what we have learned from them is that while they curate and get inspired online, they still want to have the in store experience. Our store allows them to try on our breathtaking designs, touch and feel the beautiful fabrics up close, and experience the remarkable expertise of our stylists and alterations experts. This is a highly emotional purchase, in a highly emotional time for our brides, and we want to give them the best in-store experience possible," said Jim Marcum, David's Bridal's Chief Executive Officer.

The Gainesville store, located in the Butler Shopping Plaza, will carry over 500 wedding dresses in sizes 0-30W. Brides can enjoy trying on dresses in their size, shopping styles available for take home the same day, and receive expert advice from our stylists and in-house alterations team. From special occasion dresses, to homecoming, to prom, to date night, to anniversary celebrations, to graduations, to communions, to sweet 16 parties, or for simply making-the-world-your-runway, David's has the perfect look.

"Since joining David's Bridal eight months ago, I have made it my number one priority to spend time in every store, in every market. David's already had a strong brick-and-mortar presence, so I wanted to build on the potential growth and put our customer first, thinking about how we could make her shopping experience more enjoyable," said Bob Walker, David's Bridal's Chief Field Operations and Store Experience Officer. "Customers today want to integrate their online and in-store journeys, and our focus has been on making that transition seamless. The in-store retail experience is social and tangible and cannot be replicated online, so we need to excite our customers as soon as they walk through our doors. We've torn apart every customer policy to be sure it's all in service of her, and we hold ourselves to a very high standard. Right now, 83% of all our reviews are 5 stars. We won't stop until it's 100%."

As is the trend in retail, David's continually assesses its store fleet to be sure to stay ahead of changing needs of the modern woman. This includes ensuring stores are in the right places. The real estate strategy is the latest announcement coming from the bridal industry leader who also recently announced their new-to-market planning tools, policy changes such as price parity, as well as "Zoey", a full-service messaging concierge. Putting a focus on being there for the bride throughout her entire planning journey, David's Bridal aims to capture her attention early on with inspiration and guidance through to her dress purchase in-store or online.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit https://www.davidsbridal.com/ and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.davidsbridal.com

