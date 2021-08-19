David's Bridal Announces the Expansion of Their Retail Footprint Now with 300+ Locations Globally

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority announced today the opening of their newest retail location in Naperville, Illinois. The opening of the Naperville store is part of a continuing commitment to update and improve David's existing store base and its physical footprint to better serve the modern customer. Additional locations will be opening in 2021 in Torrance, CA, Pembroke Pines, Fl and more.

The Naperville store, located in the Naper West Plaza, will carry over 1,000 dresses in sizes 0-30W for all occasions. Customers can enjoy trying on dresses in their size, shopping styles available for take home the same day, and receiving advice from the David's Bridal team of expert stylists and in-house alterations artisans. From the Little White Dress Boutique and Flower Girl shop to special occasion dresses, homecoming, prom, Quinceañera, date night, anniversary celebrations, graduations, communions, or for simply making the world your runway, David's has the perfect look for every magical moment.

"We are laser-focused on continuing to grow and enhance our customers' entire shopping experience," said Bob Walker, David's Bridal's Chief Field Operations and Store Experience Officer. "This includes having a vast and accessible retail footprint for her to browse and find 'the one.' Customers today want to integrate their online and in-store journeys, and our focus has been on putting our customers first and making that transition seamless. We've torn apart every customer policy to be sure it's all in service to her, and we hold ourselves to a very high standard to ensure every part of her experience, including in our stores, is personal and magical for every single customer who walks through our doors."

Located in the Naper West Plaza at 530 Illinois Route 59 Naperville, IL 60540, the newest location is kicking off its official opening with a grand opening celebration event today, August 19. Attendees can browse the latest David's Bridal collections, meet local influencers and models from their recent campaigns while enjoying a live DJ, free giveaways, sweet treats and more.

David's Bridal continually assesses its store fleet and omnichannel accessibility to stay ahead of changing needs of the modern woman. This includes ensuring stores are in the right locations with comprehensive offerings and unparalleled service. The long-term real estate strategy is the latest advancement in the transformation for David's. The bridal retailer continues to unveil innovative solutions to better serve their customer including the launch of Diamond, their industry leading loyalty program with over 500k members in less than seven months, 24/7 customer support, the launch of 3D and AR technologies on their website, their partnerships with brands including The Black Tux, Blue Nile, Wine Society, Sandals Resort, HitchSwitch, Shutterfly and more, their added payment solution through Affirm, and their Virtual Stylist and Video Appointment Experience. Putting a focus on being there for the bride throughout her entire planning journey, David's Bridal aims to capture her attention early on with inspiration and guidance through to her dress purchase in-store or online.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

[email protected]

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.davidsbridal.com

