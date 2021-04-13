David's Bridal Appoints Bryan Dow as Vice President of Global Creative & Brand Marketing

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today that Bryan Dow has been appointed Vice President of Global Creative & Brand Marketing. Bryan joined the company on April 5, 2021.

Dow comes to David's with over 20 years of strategic creative and brand marketing experience holding multiple leadership roles at national brands including OshKosh B'gosh, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, and Lands' End. In his new role at David's Bridal, Bryan will lead the brand and creative teams with a strategic focus on accelerating the company's brand presence and creative marketing strategies. Bryan will report to Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer of David's Bridal.

"Bryan is fun and fearless - and will be fantastic leading and reimaging all of our brand strategies. More importantly, he is a #servantsheart leader and truly believes 'you're either serving the customer or serving someone who is.' He is a leader with the rare combination of creative passions, business acumen, digital prowess, and content innovations," said Kelly Cook. "This approach ensures we are always re-thinking how we are delivering magical moments. We are absolutely thrilled to have him on our team."

"I am honored to join a powerhouse like David's Bridal during such an exciting time of transformation," Dow said. "I look forward to working with an incredibly talented team to continue building on the success David's has established in serving today's modern bride.

Dow is a proven leader, bringing broad business knowledge and expertise to the David's team. He has held multiple leadership positions with national retailers throughout his tenured career developing high-performing multichannel brand campaigns. Dow carries a wealth of experience in omni-channel creative growth and strategy. He most recently served as Senior Creative Director for global children's apparel brand OshKosh B'gosh. In his role, he developed, directed and oversaw the execution of re-igniting the brand's identity across all communication channels. He led the global creative brand in their tri-brand expansion: Carter's, OshKosh B'gosh and SkipHop. Prior to OshKosh B'gosh, Dow served as the Multichannel Creative Director for DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, leading the creative in the launch of the "shoe lover" campaign and becoming a member of the Directors' Guild of America. There he demonstrated his agility and growth mindset playing an integral role in transforming the brand's creative initiatives and reshaping their omni-channel presence. Prior to DSW, Bryan held creative leadership positions at Lands' End and Saks Incorporated.

