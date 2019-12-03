David's Bridal Appoints Callie Canfield as Vice President of Marketing and Communications

As VP of Marketing and Communications, Canfield will be responsible for overseeing the strategy, planning and implementation of David's Bridal's global marketing and communication initiatives including: digital and brand marketing, social media strategy, influencer marketing, brand partnerships, public relations, corporate communications, and events. She brings 15 years' experience across marketing and communications professions to the newly created role.

"Since joining David's Bridal nearly five years ago, Callie has been an integral part of the marketing team, driving the company's social media strategy, launching influencer marketing, managing the company's external brand voice, and collaborating with like-minded brand partners. We are thrilled to expand Callie's role under Kelly," said Jim Marcum, David's Bridal's Chief Executive Officer.

"Callie is a proven leader with a true passion for the brand and our customer. I'm so excited to have her support in driving the brand and messaging across our entire marketing ecosystem." said Kelly Cook, David's Bridal's Chief Marketing Officer.

Canfield joined David's Bridal in 2015 as Senior Director of Global Marketing Communications, responsible for leading public relations, brand communications, social media, and influencer marketing strategy. Prior to joining David's Bridal, she held several senior-level communications and marketing positions at retailers including BHLDN, Athleta and Gap.

About David's Bridal

With more than 60 years of experience dressing women for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ideal that every woman deserves to have the dress of her dreams regardless of her style preference, shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity and empowerment and it is our mission to help every woman find the bridal gown that will allow her to be the best, most genuine version of herself on her wedding day. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer find her perfect dress with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert seamstresses who will guide her through her entire dress buying journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the bride and her entire bridal party. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit https://www.davidsbridal.com/ and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.

