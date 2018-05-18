David's Bridal Appoints Scott Key as Chief Executive Officer

"The Board of Directors and I have the utmost confidence in Scott and his ability to take David's Bridal forward," said Pressler. "He has demonstrated a deep understanding of our customer and our business, with a focus on innovation and digital transformation designed to position the brand as the leader in the bridal space."

"I see tremendous opportunity for David's Bridal to continue to grow in bridal and beyond," said Key. "I am excited to partner with the Board and the talented leadership team here to lead the brand to future success and expansion."

Key is a 25-year retail veteran with a proven record of driving organic growth by establishing new businesses and transforming existing brands to be more customer centric and digitally focused. Prior to his role as CEO, Scott was the EVP and General Manager for David's Bridal, overseeing the marketing, digital, and service teams to drive a customer and digital first experience. Scott has also held multiple leadership positions at Gap Inc. including as the SVP/Brand President of ATHLETA where he was responsible for transforming the brand post-acquisition into a $500M omni-channel retailer. He was also the SVP of Customer Engagement Marketing, an operating division with a $10B P&L, as well as head of Gap Global Customer Experience. His strategies have driven sales, customer acquisition, retention, and growth.

Scott has served on a number of non-profit boards and received his B.A. in Psychology and Art History from Occidental College.

About David's Bridal

With more than 60 years of experience dressing women for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ideal that every woman deserves to have the dress of her dreams regardless of her style preference, shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity and empowerment and it is our mission to help every woman find the bridal gown that will allow her to be the best, most genuine version of herself on her wedding day. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer find her perfect dress with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert seamstresses who will guide her through her entire dress buying journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, Puerto Rico and a franchise location in Mexico City, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the bride and her entire bridal party. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit http://www.davidsbridal.com and connect on social media through Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davids-bridal-appoints-scott-key-as-chief-executive-officer-300649911.html

SOURCE David’s Bridal

Related Links

http://www.davidsbridal.com

