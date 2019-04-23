David's Bridal Consolidates Design & Production Operations to Improve Speed to Market

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, has announced the consolidation of their design and product development operations in an effort to provide faster delivery of trend-right product to their customers at compelling prices.

David's Bridal will house all design functions within Fillberg LTD, its joint-venture partner in China. The Hong Kong based team will focus on improved speed to market, contemporary product designs, and competitive pricing. The design team for the exclusive White by Vera Wang brand owned by David's Bridal will remain in Manhattan to ensure proximity to the designer and uninterrupted operations.

Earlier this year, the company appointed a new CEO, Tom Lynch as well as a new CFO Curt Kroll. Consolidating design and product development is one of the first moves the new leadership team has made to ensure the company is in service to the customer.

"We are thrilled to build upon the success of our long-standing relationship with Fillberg," said Tom Lynch, CEO of David's Bridal. "Our collective goal is to continually improve upon the product, resources, and customer service David's Bridal is providing to every person who comes into contact with our brand."

About David's Bridal

With more than 60 years of experience dressing women for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ideal that every woman deserves to have the dress of her dreams regardless of her style preference, shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity and empowerment and it is our mission to help every woman find the bridal gown that will allow her to be the best, most genuine version of herself on her wedding day. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer find her perfect dress with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert seamstresses who will guide her through her entire dress buying journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the bride and her entire bridal party. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit https://www.davidsbridal.com/ and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE David’s Bridal

