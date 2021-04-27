David's Bridal Debuts the Launch of First Ever Exclusive Quinceañera Label, Fifteen Roses

David's Bridal identified a clear void in the market for value-focused Quinceañera options, with the average Quinceañera gown reaching $1,000+. In response, David's Bridal set out to create a Quinceañera assortment that stands for their mantra of "value without compromise." Positioning themselves as the dress destination for all wedding and occasion needs, the retailer will leverage their industry-leading expertise in offering gorgeous gowns in this new category at a value price point that is unprecedented in the current competitive environment.

The Fifteen Roses collection features a beautiful assortment of dresses priced between $399 and $699. Each gown in the collection is handcrafted with intricate details and show-stopping embellishments that achieve a look of youthful sophistication. From convertible straps to multi-tiered skirts, elaborate lace and floral appliques, and sizes ranging from Missy to Plus, the collection has something for everyone. The label boasts both versatility and on-trend styles for the modern Quinceañera. As with all David's Bridal dresses, the Fifteen Roses collection can be customized and altered by their expert team of in-house alterations specialists to meet the Quinceañera's vision. Paired with the retailer's expansive shoe and accessory options including jewelry, gloves, tiaras and more, David's Bridal is the one-stop-shop destination for all Quinceañera needs from head-to-toe. Damas, mother of the Quinceañera and guests can also shop David's Bridal's diverse and expansive special occasion assortment to find their perfect dress for the big day.

"Our customers have asked us for a Quinceañera collection for some time now. Our team of incredibly talented designers and merchants spent months carefully crafting this label to make sure we got it right before bringing it to market," said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer at David's Bridal. "It is important that we deliver a collection that is as special as the Quinceañera herself. We've dreamed up the perfect 'marriage' between exquisite craftsmanship and a value price-point that will appeal to all customers. We are thrilled to be able to serve this new customer base for her Quinceañera and all her special life events to come."

Fifteen Roses will available at select David's Bridal retail stores as well as on DavidsBridal.com beginning today. The brand will monitor customer demand with plans to potentially expand the label chain-wide over time featuring additional category extensions. From a business perspective, the Fifteen Roses label is an entry point for David's Bridal to reach and serve a new customer base and expand its vast market share. Entering into the Quinceañera market also opens the doors for a lifetime customer for the retailer—from her Quinceañera to her prom and the day she walks down the aisle, David's Bridal will be her go-to destination for all life events. Quinceañera customers can also join their industry leading loyalty program, Diamond to receive free gifts and rewards and even earn points towards a free getaway to destinations like Jamaica and more.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

