David's Bridal Diamond Loyalty Program Reaches More Than 500,000 Members in Less Than Seven Months Since Unveiling the Industry's First-Of-Its Kind Loyalty Program

Diamond, the fully digital points-based program designed around a bride's event has reimagined the wedding shopping experience. Stemming from the company's culture of "serving her or serving someone who is," the Diamond program was designed to alleviate the all-too-familiar stress of planning a wedding. The program not only rewards her with free gifts at every level she can use for her big day and beyond but also engages with their friends and family in a new way. It provides her something she can't get anywhere else.

Since launching the program, the retailer has been checking in with members throughout their entire experience. They have gleaned valuable consumer behavior insights to inform the ongoing evolution of the program to best serve its members. They know the landscape of wedding events has evolved as a result of the pandemic and, because of that, so too has the modern couples' needs.

The retailer shared the following TOP TEN FUN FACTS about Diamond:

Members want more rewards! David's has partnered with brands like The Ritz-Carlton Spa, The Spa at the St. Regis Hotel, Blue Nile, Shutterfly, Something Borrowed Blooms, Converse, and Wedding Hashers. Members have less returns. The return rate of members is 1/2 the rate of non-members, meaning members are finding what they want at David's, shopping smart and are satisfied with their purchases. Members love the program even AFTER they're married! Favorites are benefits like the partnership with HitchSwitch, an easy-to-use name-changing service and date night dresses. Over 30 members have earned a FREE honeymoon. Most definitely the member fave – FREE honeymoon! Members represent every state in the US with a David's store. Members buy 30% more accessories than non-members. Accessories faves? Betsey Johnson sneakers, crystal earrings, and Bridesmaid proposal boxes. First honeymoon winner had 23 bridesmaids! Most commonly used member benefit? $20 off all of your bridesmaid dresses. Stores with the highest Diamond membership? Jonesboro, Arkansas and McAllen, Texas . Seventh honeymoon winner was a man, his partner, and all of their male bridesmaids. They all wore stunning gowns. GORG!

BONUS FUN FACT: David's has seen recently growth in Quinceañera moms signing up, so they can get the FREE get away for themselves.

"We have spent significant time over the past year dreaming up ways to better serve our bride as she plans and prepares for her big day," said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "When we launched Diamond, our goal was to give her and her bridal party value she can't find anywhere else, whether she is looking for additional ways to save, access to partners, or is coveting a one-of-a-kind getaway. We are thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response and honored to be able to provide such a meaningful and beneficial program to our valued customers."

Through the innovative and industry-leading Diamond Loyalty program, David's has effectively managed to foster a community of life-long customers in which she can continue to be rewarded for her purchases, engage with her friends and family to help her earn points and earn free gifts and even a special get-away for her wedding and beyond.

As David's Bridal strives to rapidly rethink the wedding space, they have strategically expanded their portfolio of branded partnerships to offer a beneficial reward experience for their Diamond members. Teaming up with leading brands including Blue Nile, Wine Society, Sandals Resort, HitchSwitch, Shutterfly and more, these partnerships speak to David's Bridal's continued drive to diversify their product offerings with relevant and modern options for today's couples.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

