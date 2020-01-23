David's Bridal Launches a Suite of Wedding Planning Tools to Guide and Inspire Customers Along Their Entire Shopping Journey

Continuing to prioritize making the digital experience more seamless and frictionless, David's Bridal wants to guide and inspire customers as they shop for prom, special events, wedding days, anniversaries, and beyond. With the new Wedding Vision Tool, couples can create a custom wedding vision board by answering a few simple questions about their day. Their answers populate a customized wedding vision from day-of decor, to attire for the entire wedding party, and even music playlists perfect for any reception type. The vision board can also be downloaded or shared with friends, family, and planners to help bring their dream wedding vision to life. The Wedding Checklist Tool provides a comprehensive and informative checklist to assist the bride in planning and curating her entire wedding. This powerful planning tool can be customized based on her wedding date and has the ability to set up reminders and alerts around specific tasks. Lastly, with the Customized Wedding Website tool and Blueprint Registry, brides not only have the ability to build their own customized website to reveal their special event but can also curate their own registry with the ability to track all gifts regardless of where the items are sold.

"From easy-to-use planning tools, to texting "Zoey", our virtual stylist to book an appointment, to trackable checklists with built-in reminders, to launching your own personal website, we continue to make major strides and investments in our digital transformation. We are relentless in our pursuit of becoming the most relevant, digitally modern, and innovative company to serve today's modern bride. We continue to strive for a best in class experience for every customer, and we want them to know we are there with them every step of the way from the beginning of their planning journey through the end. Putting the customer first is our top priority, and we're really excited to be able to interact with her in a new, innovative, and modern way," said Jim Marcum, CEO of David's Bridal. "We designed everything to allow our customers to envision their dream wedding day, whether that's in a garden, on a beach, or in a courthouse. We want to make the experience as comfortable, smooth, and inspiring as possible."

The new-to-market planning tools are the latest announcement coming from the bridal industry leader who also recently revealed their price parity policy, free returns and exchanges, as well as 'Zoey', a virtual stylist that allows brides to easily make appointments, communicate service issues, and ask style questions over text.

