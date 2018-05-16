David's Bridal Names January Digital New Digital Agency of Record

Founded in 1950, David's Bridal has grown into an international wedding dress destination, with more than 330 stores throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. As one of the country's fastest-growing independent digital agencies, January Digital's combination of full funnel agency and in-house consulting work makes them uniquely equipped to help drive David's Bridal's success. January Digital's core services will be paid search, PLAs, display media, programmatic media buying, and paid social media.

"We are delighted to begin our partnership with January Digital," said Elizabeth Crystal, CMO for David's Bridal. "We look forward to taking full advantage of their strong, data-driven approach to digital and to integrating our teams to further our business and engage our customer."

"We're honored to be selected as the digital agency of record for David's Bridal," said Vic Drabicky, January Digital's Founder & CEO. "David's Bridal is an incredible brand filled with talented people. We look forward to a collaborative relationship."

About David's Bridal

With more than 60 years of experience dressing women for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ideal that every woman deserves to have the wedding dress of her dreams regardless of her style preference, shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity and empowerment and it is our mission to help every woman find the bridal gown that will allow her to be the best, most genuine version of herself on her wedding day. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each bride-to-be find her perfect dress with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert seamstresses who will guide her through her entire dress buying journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, Puerto Rico and a franchise location in Mexico City, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the bride and her entire bridal party. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.davidsbridal.com and connect on social media through Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About January Digital

Founded by Vic Drabicky in 2011, January Digital is a data-led full funnel digital marketing agency and in-house consultancy specializing in retail, luxury and beauty. The company, which now boasts nearly 40 employees across New York City and Dallas, was named to Inc. Magazine's 2017 list of fastest growing companies. Regularly recognized for its work achievements, the agency is most proud of its pro-employee policies and efforts to help those in need. For more information, visit http://januarydigital.com/.

