David's Bridal Names Kelly Cook as Chief Marketing Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today that Kelly Cook has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. Kelly joined the company on November 4.

Cook is a seasoned marketing executive with over two decades of marketing and ecommerce experience, including leadership roles at Pier 1, Kmart, and DSW. In her role at David's Bridal, Kelly will have responsibility for the company's marketing, ecommerce, advertising, CRM, communications, creative, events, and strategic partnership divisions. Kelly will serve on the executive leadership team and will report into James Marcum, chief executive officer of David's Bridal.

"Kelly is a true marketing leader, with a strong understanding of the customer, deep technical expertise in digital transformation and IT, and a talent in building brands," said Jim Marcum, CEO of David's Bridal. "Her background is ideally suited to lead the team into our next phase of growth, and we're excited about the possibilities ahead."

"I'm so proud and honored to say, 'I do' to the team at David's Bridal," said Kelly. "This is an iconic brand with a unique value proposition that no one else in the business can touch. My focus will be on creating a seamless experience, from website to store, for every bride as she plans for one of the most important days of her life, and beyond."

Kelly brings extensive marketing and management experience to her new role, as well as a deep customer passion. As CMO of Pier 1, Kelly led all strategic business performance for pier1.com and across all functional disciplines of marketing including creation of data analytics and insights COE and a digital innovation lab. Prior to joining Pier 1, Kelly served multiple executive roles at Kmart and Sears including interim acting president, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, and head of Shoparazzi, the fresh, new 'Shop Your Way' member experience. Prior to these roles, Kelly launched the "shoe lover" brand ethos, as well as customer, digital, and data initiatives at DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse.

About David's Bridal

With more than 60 years of experience dressing women for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ideal that every woman deserves to have the dress of her dreams regardless of her style preference, shape, size or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity and empowerment and it is our mission to help every woman find the bridal gown that will allow her to be the best, most genuine version of herself on her wedding day. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, like Blueprint Registry, knowledgeable stylists, and expert seamstresses who will guide her through her entire wedding journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the bride and her entire bridal party. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit http://www.davidsbridal.com and connect on social media through Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

