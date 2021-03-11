David's Bridal Partners with Iconic Fashion Designer, Betsey Johnson, on Exclusive Shoe Collaboration

The Betsey Johnson brand is known worldwide for its iconic designs that embrace a free-spirited personality and celebrates true originality. The collaboration between David's Bridal and Betsey Johnson was a natural fit as both brands have a penchant for limitless creativity and courage. The inspiration behind the Betsey Johnson x David's Bridal collection was to infuse the Betsey Johnson energy into bold, unapologetic styles that feel just as special as the wedding day itself. The collection will feature five unique footwear styles all priced under $90 and designed with the modern bride in mind. With expertly crafted embellishments and an assortment of styles including pumps, flats, and platform sneakers, this exclusive show-stopping collection is unlike any other.

"Shoes are a key accessory in completing any look, but especially for bridal," said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer at David's Bridal. "We wanted to give our brides unique pieces to complete her special day look and beyond. The Betsey Johnson x David's Bridal Collection has a shoe for every bride, that is sure to make a bold statement on and off the dance floor with a style that feels truly her."

"I was sooo excited to team up with David's Bridal to bring this collection to life!" said Betsey Johnson. "We took a few of our FAVE Betsey Blue styles and gave them some new pizazz for a Betsey take on your everyday bridal shoe. David's Bridal really captured the sparkle of my Betsey babes by keeping the collection at affordable price points for EVERYONE to purchase!"

The announcement of the Betsey Johnson x David's Bridal exclusive shoe collaboration is the latest advancement in the transformation for David's. The bridal retailer most recently unveiled additional innovative solutions to better serve their customer including the launch of Diamond, their industry leading loyalty program, their asset acquisition of premier online wedding destination, Rustic Wedding Chic, the launch of 3D and AR technologies on their website, their exclusive partnership with The Black Tux, their added payment solution through Affirm, and their Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Betsey Johnson

Known for the celebration of the exuberant, the embellished and the over the top, the Betsey Johnson brand conquers a dualism between Rock n' Roll and "Girly Girl". The collections emphasize personality, freedom, and inclusion. Betsey Johnson has been rocking the fashion industry with her unique and original designs since the 1960s and her commitment to remain true to her one-of-a-kind vision has afforded Betsey's continued impact on generations. To learn more about Betsey Johnson, visit www.betseyjohnson.com.

