David's Bridal Releases Q1 Pearl Report Data Revealing 2021 Wedding Trends

Couples going ahead with their wedding dates as originally planned is up 28% and indecision about wedding dates is down 10%.

In fact, July and August 2021 wedding dates (popular wedding months) are up 35% and 2022 wedding dates are up 22%. Venue availability being a driving force for the increase in 2022 event dates.

Anxiety around the Covid pandemic is now being replaced by the more-typically expected wedding planning stress and excitement.

70% of brides who responded say they are now comfortable shopping and buying their dress in-store.

As for actual events, the return of larger wedding events is reaffirmed with 29% of brides responding they will have more than 5 bridesmaids in their bridal party and event guest limitations have dropped 14%.

Safety precautions remain a common theme with many indicating they will incorporate masks and hand sanitizer in their event.

Though weddings may have looked differently in 2020 leading to pent-up demand, the easing of restrictions and advanced vaccination roll-out undoubtedly contributes to anticipated uptick in 2021 weddings.

"There is no denying the landscape of weddings shifted last year, but love is not canceled. It is our commitment to our customers to walk alongside them through their entire wedding journey. That means listening to them, hearing what couples need and want as they plan their wedding and responding. Our recent launch of 24/7/365 customer support stemmed from our Pearl Report data telling us she still has questions…in the middle of the night," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer at David's Bridal. "We love, love, love serving her and all signs are leading to a big wedding boom this year and beyond and David's will be there next to brides every step of the way."

David's Bridal has continuously disrupted the wedding event space by reimagining the way they interact with customers and expanding their products and services beyond bridal gowns. In the past year alone, the retailer unveiled several innovative solutions enabling customers to interact with the brand in new ways. David's recently enhanced their conversational marketing strategies by offering 24/7 customer support and adopted tools that offer advanced capabilities including their Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience, 3D and AR technologies on their website, and the first-of-its-kind Diamond loyalty program. In coupling the Pearl Report data with their unrelenting focus on growing omni-channel operations, portfolio of digital tools, and vast retail footprint, David's Bridal has solidified their position as the industry authority on all aspects surrounding the wedding – from "Yes" to "I do" and beyond.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

