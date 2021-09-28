David's Bridal Says "I Do" to Fresh Flowers Through New Partnership with The Bouqs Co, Online Floral Brand

The partnership formed organically for both brands in their continued pursuit of disrupting the wedding industry. From their relentless focus on serving the customer to the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of their products, both David's Bridal and The Bouqs Company Weddings are rapidly rethinking every step of the customer experience and shopping journey. The Bouqs Company Weddings' business model focuses on partnering with sustainable farms who focus on minimizing waste, recycling water and cutting out the middleman for direct-to-consumer flowers.

"Our partnership with The Bouqs Company Weddings is something very special, said Maggie Lord, Vice President of Partnerships for David's Bridal. "Florals are an incredibly important component to the wedding day - they help tell a story and bring joy to the big day. Their belief of delivering sustainably-sourced, fresh products as well as their thirst for innovation runs parallel with our foundational values in service. Not to mention their elevated digital customer experience fits our omni-channel strategy perfectly."

"We are excited to be partnering with David's Bridal, the leading bridal retailer, and we look forward to offering their customers our Arranged or DIY packages to bring their wedding day floral vision to life" says Karimah Knowles, General Manager of Weddings at The Bouqs Co. "This partnership is key to bringing our wedding floral designs to a wider audience."

In their new partnership, David's Bridal has stated that The Bouqs Company Weddings will have a physical and digital presence as well as exclusive offers for Diamond Loyalty members, with plans to continually build out exposure for the floral partner. The Bouqs Company Weddings will be integrated into David's latest launches and imagery as well.

As David's Bridal continues to rapidly rethink the wedding and event planning space, they have continued to strategically expand their portfolio of branded partnerships to offer a seamless planning experience for their customers. Teaming up with The Bouqs Co. is the latest addition to the bridal retailer's growing partnerships portfolio. Along with The Black Tux, Betsey Johnson, Steve Madden, WW, Blue Nile, Wine Society, Sandals Resort, HitchSwitch and more, this latest collaboration speaks to David's Bridal's continued drive to diversify their product offerings with relevant and modern options for today's couples.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About The Bouqs Company

The Bouqs Company is a leading DTC floral retailer delivering fresh flowers from eco-friendly, sustainable farms to doorsteps nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Marina del Rey, California, The Bouqs Company has radically disrupted the $100B global floral industry through responsibly-sourced flowers and a vertically-integrated supply chain driven by proprietary data and technology, allowing them to connect farms directly to consumers, while eliminating the middleman, reducing waste and lowering overhead costs. In turn, this model enables a superior product and redefines the experience and economics for both consumers and producers alike. Building upon the success of the DTC model, The Bouqs Company has built a robust subscription service, launched its first Brick & Mortar store, and expanded into the weddings space with pre-arranged and DIY options. Re-envisioning the wedding floral experience, The Bouqs Company Weddings makes it easier for couples to shop affordable flowers without sacrificing quality. For more information, visit www.bouqs.com and follow the #BouqLove on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

[email protected]

The Bouqs Co.

[email protected]



SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.davidsbridal.com

