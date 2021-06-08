David’s Bridal Unveils New One-of-a-kind BrideMojis™ Digital Stickers

The new BrideMojis™ are playful digital stickers and GIFs that add a touch of personalization to wedding planning and social content. Brides can now celebrate their upcoming event on social media channels and messages with these fun interactive digital stickers. The stickers can be used in text messages or added to Instagram stories, TikTok, and Snapchat to share the happiest moments and add some sparkle through a bride's journey to the big day! The sticker options represent all the magical moments in a wedding – including brides, flower girls, bridesmaids, invitations, champagne, a bouquet of flowers and even special Quinceañera stickers. They are easy to download and feature designs that mirror popular David's Bridal styles.

"We know our customers love sharing their bridal shopping and planning experiences with their social community. GIFs and digital stickers are a form of modern communication," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer for David's Bridal. "Now customers can have fun texting their bride squad or sharing on their social media with BrideMojis™. At David's, we are super celebrators and our new BrideMojis™ are absolutely perfect for celebrating together with our customers and their nearest and dearest."

David's Bridal has continued to make strategic moves to offer a seamless and interactive omni-channel experience for its customers. From 24/7 customer support with live agents to their chatbot Zoey, their interactive marketing strategy has fueled the retailer's digital transformation. This addition of BrideMojis™ digital stickers is the latest solution in their customer service portfolio, reinforcing their commitment to being there for their customers throughout their entire planning journey.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

