David's Bridal Unveils Seasonal Wedding Lookbook, The Wink by David's Bridal™

Curated by David's Bridal expert in-house team of designers, The Wink offers an exclusive look at the season's most popular styles and trends. With two editions, one dedicated to bridal and the other for bridesmaids, special occasion, and accessories, The Wink supplies the modern bride with inspiration and information to plan her big day. The books feature head-to-toe looks, product descriptions, and QR codes to the David's Bridal site, offering bride's a seamless experience from inspiration to shopping all in one place.

Boasting versatility, exquisite details and custom artistry, The Wink showcases the David's Bridal difference in their exclusive house of brands and vast collection of bridal and special occasion offerings for her wedding day and beyond. The lookbook also features all the looks from bachelorette party to rehearsal dinner to reception - plus color coordinating options from bridesmaids dresses to robes to slippers. Free copies of The Wink are available at all 300+ David's Bridal retail locations as well as digitally on the retailer's website.

"When it comes to our customers, we always wink back. We get her, and she loves it," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing and IT Officer for David's Bridal. "The Wink is our gift to our customers. It is playful, celebratory, and authentic – just like our brides. It is her guide to everything she wants. From Friday nights out to one-in-a-lifetime weddings – we've got her covered. In addition to over 300,000 dresses in stock, The Wink is another way we are here for our customers from the very start of her planning journey to her walk down the aisle and beyond."

The publication of The Wink is the latest tool added to David's Bridal's extensive suite of wedding planning solutions. David's Bridal has been rapidly expanding into the wedding planning space to offer a true one-stop-shop experience for their customers with a focus on growing their omni-channel operations. From their planning toolkit to the wedding vision board, checklist, wedding website and registry powered by Blueprint, their latest asset acquisition of Rustic Wedding Chic, Diamond, their industry-leading loyalty program, and the launch of BrideMojis, David's is relentlessly focused on serving their customers throughout their entire wedding journey and beyond. The Wink seasonal wedding lookbook is a natural addition to their planning tool offerings.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

[email protected]

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.davidsbridal.com

