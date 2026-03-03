Davids Expands Hydroxi™ Line with Two New Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste Flavors, Debuting at Expo West 2026

Brand Introduces Spearmint and Strawberry Watermelon to Award-Winning Enamel-Repairing Line

MENIFEE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davids Health Sciences, Inc. , a leader in premium and naturally derived oral care, today announced two new additions to its proprietary Hydroxi™ nano-hydroxyapatite (nHA) toothpaste collection: Hydroxi™ Whitening + Enamel Health Toothpaste in Spearmint and Strawberry Watermelon (Kids + Adults).

Both flavors will debut at Natural Products Expo West (March 3–6), Booth #2624, with direct-to-consumer availability beginning March 3, 2026, and wholesale and Amazon availability beginning April 1, 2026.

Davids Hydroxi™ Whitening + Enamel Health Toothpaste in Spearmint and Strawberry Watermelon (Kids + Adults)

The new flavors mark the latest expansion of Davids' flagship Hydroxi™ formula, the brand's proprietary blend combining clinically validated nano-hydroxyapatite and naturally sourced and derived ingredients. The formulas are designed to remineralize enamel, relieve sensitivity, fight plaque, and whiten teeth without fluoride or harsh chemicals. With Strawberry Watermelon tapping into the fastest-growing "fun flavors for families" trend — boosting kids' brushing habits while appealing to non-mint adults, and Spearmint delivering the refreshing-but-gentle taste adults prefer most. This launch brings both excitement and everyday comfort to high-performance oral care.

"Hydroxi™ represents the future of oral care, and these two new flavors make that future accessible to even more families," said Eric Buss, Founder and CEO of Davids Health Sciences. "Whether it's our refreshing Spearmint for everyday use or the Strawberry Watermelon that kids and adults can enjoy together, we're delivering the same high-performance formula in flavors people will love."

Hydroxi™ features the only nano-hydroxyapatite approved as safe and effective by the European Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS). Independent lab testing shows the formula provides complete tubule occlusion in just five days, outperforming leading competitors.

Product Details:

Price: $9.95 / 4 oz

Free from fluoride, sodium lauryl sulfate, and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives

Certified Leaping Bunny and USDA Certified 100% Biobased (Strawberry Watermelon)

and Vegan , made in the USA

, made in the USA Packaged in recyclable metal tubes with FSC-certified cartons

Davids Hydroxi™ toothpaste is available at davids-usa.com, Amazon, and specialty and grocery retailers nationwide.

About Davids Health Sciences, Inc.

Davids Health Sciences, Inc. is a pioneer in premium oral care, dedicated to providing advanced, highly effective solutions that are both safe and sustainable. Founded by Eric Buss, Davids combines cutting-edge dental science with the highest quality naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients. The proprietary Hydroxi™ formulation exemplifies this commitment, setting new benchmarks for enamel repair, sensitivity relief, whitening, and freshness - all without fluoride or harsh chemicals. Davids continues to redefine premium oral care, ensuring trust, efficacy, and innovation in every product.

