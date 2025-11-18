David's Vacation Club Rentals Selected As A Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards Winner

LONDON, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Housekeeping announced today that David's Vacation Club Rentals was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Travel Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/travel2026.

Recognized for its outstanding service, seamless booking experience, and commitment to creating magical family vacations, David's Vacation Club Rentals (DVCR) has been honored with a family travel award recognition for the second consecutive year. As the premier and most trusted source for Disney Vacation Club (DVC) rentals, DVCR connects travelers with DVC members to rent deluxe accommodations at Disney resorts, offering families spacious villas, full kitchens, and resort-level perks such as pool access, complimentary transportation, and prime park locations—all combining to deliver the perfect blend of comfort, value, and Disney magic.

"We're honored to be recognized by Good Housekeeping as a 2026 Travel Award winner," said David Mullett, Founder of David's Vacation Club Rentals. "This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to providing families with exceptional vacation experiences through trusted Disney accommodations, personalized service, and unmatched value. We're grateful to Good Housekeeping for this meaningful recognition." - David Mullett, Founder of David's Vacation Club Rentals

To find the best destinations, Good Housekeeping enlisted the help of more than 125 travel testers — including GH staff, travel industry experts and trained consumer evaluators — to assess hundreds of travel experiences and services across five continents. Each tester completed a detailed survey and shared photos and videos from their trip. When evaluating hotels and resorts, testers rated everything from service, value and food to entertainment, room design and overall vibe. Destination evaluations also considered the appeal of attractions, accessibility, lodging variety and safety.

In the Good Housekeeping Institute's Labs, engineers, scientists and product analysts rigorously tested travel gear and accessories to evaluate performance, durability and ease of use. We considered factors such as innovation, value and convenience, while 116 consumer testers put products to the ultimate test during real-world travel by car, bus, train and plane — both domestically and abroad. From beach getaways and city explorations to camping adventures and beyond, our testers' experiences helped us identify the most reliable, functional and stylish items.

Founded to match DVC members with unused points to families seeking discounted stays, DVCR provides a win-win solution that allows guests to enjoy DVC's premium benefits at a fraction of the cost. With an easy-to-use website, personalized customer service, and years of expertise, DVCR continues to be the go-to resource for savvy Disney travelers looking to make magical memories.

David's Vacation Club Rentals is the original trailblazer and longest-standing service provider of the Vacation Club Rental Industry in North America, known for extensive industry knowledge and an unparalleled approach to offering magical experiences to Disney Vacation Club owners and guests. With their professionalism and knowledge, they work diligently to help DVC owners rent their points to guests looking to enjoy a magical experience with their loved ones at one of Disney's Deluxe Villa Resorts. They are a reliable and proven resource in helping DVC members rent out their points should they need to do so. They also provide many other services that help DVC members maximize their memberships, ensuring they continue receiving the magical experience they seek. Additional information can be found at https://dvcrequest.com/.

