Davidson Collection at Delta Coves honored as the nation's best new community, where every new home includes a private dock on the California Delta

Built by Del Mar, Calif.-based Davidson Communities, the Davidson Collection at Delta Coves was honored last week at the National Sales and Marketing Awards ("The NationalsSM"), presented by the National Association of Home Builders.

Davidson Communities opened its 42-home enclave last September when master developer DMB Development unveiled the first phase of the 560-home Delta Coves master-planned community.

"This is a one-of-a-kind location," said Bill Davidson, who as president of Davidson Communities has built over 6,000 new homes since 1978. "Where else could you live on the water in an elegant new home, with an opportunity to fish off your own dock, waterski, wakeboard or take your boat up to San Francisco?"

Homes offer two-story floorplans range from 2,849 to 4,264 square feet, with up to five bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Kitchens and all social areas open to the docks and blue water. Prices range from $1 - $1.6 million.

Robert Hidey Architects of Irvine, Calif. was the project architect, with interior design and merchandising by Design Line Interiors, Inc. of Del Mar, Calif. Environmental Foresight of Walnut Creek, Calif. was project landscape architect.

Davidson Collection at Delta Coves is located at 55 Seaward Court, Bethel Island, Calif. 94511. Homeowners commuting to Delta Coves from Oakland, San Jose or San Francisco can utilize a new Bay Area Mass Transit (BART) station in Antioch, just 15 minutes away.

For more information, call 925-513-5794 or visit https://www.davidsoncollectionatdeltacoves.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jan Percival, 858-414-4715, jpercival@scribecommunications.com

SOURCE Davidson Communities

