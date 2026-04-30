Davidson Homes Expands into Charlotte with New Communities Across the Region

Now selling at Enclave at Belmont, with additional townhome communities coming soon across the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Homes is expanding into the Charlotte market with a growing portfolio of communities focused on desirable locations, exceptional value, and a streamlined homebuying experience designed with today's homebuyers in mind.

Davidson Homes brings its customer-first approach and proven success to the Charlotte region, now selling at Enclave at Belmont—an intimate community blending small-town charm with convenient access to Uptown. Thoughtfully designed homes, flexible floorplans, and lasting value define this exciting expansion into one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing markets.

Although new to Charlotte, Davidson Homes has a well-established presence in North Carolina. The company has built a strong foundation with homebuyers in the Raleigh market, where it is nearing a milestone of 1,000 home closings. Recently ranked #43 on the national 2026 Builder 100 list, the company now brings their proven success into Charlotte as it expands into one of the area's fastest-growing markets.

"Charlotte is a natural next step for us," said Brandon Jones, CEO of Davidson Homes. "We look for markets where we can deliver well-located communities and homes that offer real value to buyers, and Charlotte presents a strong opportunity to do that."

Now Selling:

Enclave at Belmont – Belmont, NC

Davidson Homes is nearly sold-out in Enclave at Belmont, a boutique single-family home community starting from the $530s, with homes ranging from approximately 2,500 to 4,200 square feet and floorplans offering 3 to 6 bedrooms.

Located in the heart of Belmont in Gaston County, the community offers a rare combination of small-town charm and convenient access—just 10 minutes from I-85, 15 minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and approximately 20 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Residents can also enjoy walkable access to historic downtown Belmont with local shops, dining, and everyday conveniences.

With only 36 homesites, Enclave at Belmont provides a more intimate, right-sized neighborhood experience compared to larger-scale developments, while still delivering the accessibility and long-term value buyers are seeking in the Charlotte market.

Homebuyers can also choose from a range of design options and upgrades, allowing them to personalize their home to fit their needs.

Grand Opening:

Windgate – Mooresville, NC

A new single-family home community in Mooresville, Windgate features ranch and 2-story single-family homes with pricing from the $400's. The community features a portfolio of floor plans designed to meet a variety of lifestyle needs with square footage ranging from approximately 1,900 to 4,200 square feet and 3 – 6 bedrooms. Designed for everyday livability and long-term value, the community offers convenient access to shopping, dining, and major commuter routes. The community features a newly decorated model is hosting its grand opening event on May 2nd.

Coming Soon Across the Charlotte Area

Davidson Homes will also be introducing several new communities across the region later this year:

Long Creek Townhomes | Charlotte, NC

An exclusive collection of 29 three-story townhomes located inside the I-485 loop in North Charlotte, combining quality craftsmanship with a highly convenient location—walkable to shopping and dining with quick access to I-485 & I-77, just minutes from Uptown. Anticipated opening: late fall 2026.





An exclusive collection of 29 three-story townhomes located inside the I-485 loop in North Charlotte, combining quality craftsmanship with a highly convenient location—walkable to shopping and dining with quick access to I-485 & I-77, just minutes from Uptown. Anticipated opening: late fall 2026. Summers Walk Townhomes | Davidson, NC

Well-located within the Davidson submarket, Summers features a collection of 55 three-story townhomes in the established Summers Walk community with robust amenities. The community is ideally located near Lake Norman, the Davidson Greenway, and River Run Country Club, offering homebuyers the opportunity for a vibrant lifestyle with natural beauty and upscale recreation just minutes away. Anticipated opening: late 2026.

Built Around the Homebuyer

Davidson Homes' customer-focused approach has guided its growth across the Southeast. From selecting locations that offer long-term value to building homes that meet a range of needs and price points, the company focuses on delivering an exceptional experience for homebuyers.

Local teams in each market play a key role in that process, ensuring each community reflects the needs of homeowners and the character of the surrounding area.

"We keep the homebuyer in mind with everything we do," said Jones. "From where we build to how we build, our goal is to create communities that people are proud to call home."

About Davidson Homes

Davidson Homes is a privately held homebuilder headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with operations across the Southeast, Southwest, and beyond. Founded in 2009, the company focuses on building well-located communities and delivering quality homes at a strong value, supported by a customer-first approach and local market expertise. Davidson Homes builds in multiple markets across Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, and continues to expand into high-growth regions nationwide.

Contact:

Lindsey Tapscott

Senior Director of Marketing | Corporate

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (205) 861- 8833

Website: www.davidsonhomes.com

SOURCE Davidson Homes