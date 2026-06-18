Davidson Homes Grows Houston Footprint with New Communities and Key Role at Robins Landing

Expansion across Houston includes new homes in high-demand markets and a builder partnership at Robins Landing, a Habitat for Humanity–led community

HOUSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Homes continues to expand its presence in the Houston market, with a growing portfolio of communities and new homes designed to meet the needs of today's home buyers, while contributing to broader community development efforts across the region.

With multiple communities now selling and additional new homes under construction, Davidson Homes is building momentum in one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing housing markets.

The Brazos home plan by Davidson Homes showcases the builder’s commitment to creating thoughtfully designed homes for today’s buyers, featuring five bedrooms, open-concept living spaces, a main-level primary suite, and flexible upstairs living areas. The plan is available in Robins Landing in Houston, TX.

"Houston continues to be a key market for us," said Brandon Jones, CEO of Davidson Homes. "We look for opportunities to deliver well-located communities and homes that offer real value for buyers, and Houston presents a strong opportunity to continue growing in a meaningful way."

Expanding Access Through Robins Landing

A key part of Davidson Homes' continued growth in Houston is its involvement in Robins Landing, a Habitat for Humanity–led community designed to expand access to homeownership while integrating essential services and shared neighborhood resources.

Located with convenient access to the 610 Loop, Beltway 8, I-69, and US-90, Robins Landing combines modern living with a community-centered approach.

The broader development brings together Habitat for Humanity, the City of Houston, and a range of partners to increase access to safe, stable housing while supporting long-term financial stability for residents. The community is designed to reduce housing cost burdens, expand access to essential services, and create opportunities for residents to build generational wealth.

The development features a wide range of amenities and resources, including:

12 acres of park space

Hike and bike trails

A neighborhood resilience hub

Legacy Community Health Clinic

A 2.2-acre urban farm

A public library branch and community services

"Robins Landing reflects the type of community we're proud to be part of—one that expands access to homeownership and creates long-term opportunity for residents," said Jones. "It's an important part of how we're growing in Houston."

The community is being developed in phases, with initial sections already welcoming residents and additional homes currently under construction. To celebrate this exciting milestone, join us for the Grand Opening on Saturday, June 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., featuring refreshments and tours of the newly decorated model home.

Growing Across the Houston Region

In addition to Robins Landing, Davidson Homes continues to expand across the Houston area, with active communities and new homes in key locations including Katy, Conroe, Magnolia, Dayton, Crosby, Rosharon, and Texas City.

These communities offer a range of options for homebuyers, with pricing ranging from the $200s to the $500s, across a variety of thoughtfully designed single-family homes.

Across each community, Davidson Homes focuses on:

Well-located neighborhoods

Homes designed for everyday living

Quality construction and attention to detail

A consistent, customer-focused homebuying experience

Meeting the Needs of a Growing Market

With a population of more than 2.3 million and a strong job market, Houston continues to attract new residents seeking opportunity, affordability, and long-term growth. Davidson Homes' continued expansion reflects both the demand in the market and the company's commitment to delivering homes that meet the needs of a diverse range of buyers.

"Houston offers a unique combination of opportunity and accessibility," said Jones. "We're excited to grow here and to be part of the city's ongoing development."

About Davidson Homes

Davidson Homes is a privately held homebuilder headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with operations across the Southeast, Southwest, and beyond. Founded in 2009, the company focuses on building well-located communities and delivering quality homes at a strong value, supported by a customer-first approach and local market expertise. Davidson Homes builds in multiple markets across Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, and continues to expand into high-growth regions nationwide. The company is ranked #43 among the nation's top homebuilders on Builder's annual Builder 100 list.

Contact:

Lindsey Tapscott

Senior Director of Marketing | Corporate

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (205) 861- 8833

Website: www.davidsonhomes.com

SOURCE Davidson Homes