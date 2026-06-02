Davidson Homes Surpasses 1,000 Closings in Raleigh

Milestone reflects growth driven by relationships, referrals, and a consistent focus on quality and customer experience

RALEIGH, N.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Homes has surpassed 1,000 home closings in the Raleigh-Durham market, a milestone achieved entirely through organic growth since the division launched in 2018.

In a region where many builders expand through acquisition, Davidson Homes took a different approach—building its presence one relationship, one home, and one community at a time.

Davidson Homes has surpassed 1,000 home closings in the Raleigh-Durham market, a milestone achieved entirely through organic growth since the division launched in 2018.

"We didn't enter Raleigh by acquiring land or another builder—we built this division from the ground up," said Brandon Jones, CEO of Davidson Homes. "Every home represents a relationship, and that's what has fueled our growth."

Continued Growth Across the Raleigh Market

Davidson Homes continues to expand its footprint across the Triangle, with new communities recently opened and additional grand openings planned throughout 2026.

Now Selling

Addison West — Holly Springs, NC

40 single-family homesites priced from the $830s, featuring spacious homes (2,500–4,900+ sq. ft.) and access to The Club at 12 Oaks in a highly desirable Holly Springs location.

Coming Soon

Montrose — Aberdeen, NC

74 single-family homesites priced from the $380s, offering new home designs with convenient access to Southern Pines and Pinehurst

Opening June 6, 2026

74 single-family homesites priced from the $380s, offering new home designs with convenient access to Southern Pines and Pinehurst Rockport — Wake Forest, NC

39 single-family homesites priced from the $900s, featuring large wooded homesites in a sought-after Wake Forest location near Falls Lake and Downtown Raleigh

Opening July 2026

39 single-family homesites priced from the $900s, featuring large wooded homesites in a sought-after Wake Forest location near Falls Lake and Downtown Raleigh Bradford — Raleigh, NC (Strickland Road)

32 luxury townhomes priced from the $500s, offering low-maintenance living in a prime North Raleigh location with easy access to I-540 and downtown

Opening Fall 2026

Built From the Ground Up, Buyer by Buyer

Since entering the Raleigh market in 2018 with four initial communities in Holly Springs, Wake Forest, Fuquay-Varina, and Apex, Davidson Homes has steadily expanded its footprint across the Triangle through a disciplined, relationship-driven approach.

Today, Davidson Homes is actively building in 15 communities across the Raleigh-Durham area, serving submarkets including Apex, Wake Forest, Knightdale, Fuquay-Varina, Zebulon, Holly Springs, Aberdeen, Raleigh, Lillington, Angier, Wendell, and Harnett County.

Unlike many builders in the Triangle, the company's growth has been driven by:

Buyer referrals and repeat customers

Strong relationships with trade partners and Realtors

A consistent focus on quality craftsmanship and customer care

This relationship-driven growth is reflected in a 4.9-star Google rating for the Raleigh division, reinforcing strong levels of customer satisfaction.

The Davidson Difference: Homes and the People Behind Them

At the center of Davidson Homes' growth is what the company refers to as "The Davidson Difference"—a focus not only on the homes themselves, but on the people who build and support them.

Local sales, construction, and warranty teams play a key role in delivering a consistent experience, with several team members also choosing to purchase Davidson Homes themselves.

"What makes this milestone meaningful is the people behind it," said Brad Nelson, Division President. "Our team lives and works in this market, and that local expertise shows up in every home we build and every relationship we form."

National Recognition

The Raleigh milestone comes as Davidson Homes continues to gain national recognition, ranking #43 on the 2026 BUILDER 100 list, marking its fifth consecutive year among the nation's top homebuilders.

About Davidson Homes

Davidson Homes is a privately held homebuilder headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with operations across the Southeast, Southwest, and beyond. Founded in 2009, the company focuses on building well-located communities and delivering quality homes at a strong value, supported by a customer-first approach and local market expertise. Davidson Homes builds in multiple markets across Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, and continues to expand into high-growth regions nationwide. The company is ranked #43 among the nation's top homebuilders on Builder's annual Builder 100 list.

Contact:

Lindsey Tapscott

Senior Director of Marketing | Corporate

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (205) 861- 8833

Website: www.davidsonhomes.com

SOURCE Davidson Homes