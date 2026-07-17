Davidson Homes Enters Auburn Market with Opening of Links Crossing

Ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Auburn Chamber of Commerce marks the company's entry into the Auburn market, with a public grand opening scheduled for Saturday, July 18.

AUBURN, Ala., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Homes has officially entered the Auburn market with the opening of Links Crossing, its first single-family home community in the city. The company celebrated the milestone on Wednesday, July 15, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the community's model home alongside the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, local officials, Chamber members, area Realtors, and industry partners. The community will welcome the public during its grand opening event on Saturday, July 18.

Pictured are Tammy Zink, Division President, and Mayor Ron Anders, along with Davidson Homes team members, Chamber members, and Chamber Ambassadors who joined for the celebration.

"Auburn is a natural fit for Davidson Homes," said Tammy Zink, Davidson Homes' Auburn Division President. "As we expand into this market, we're focused on delivering thoughtfully located communities and homes that provide lasting value for homebuyers. Links Crossing reflects that commitment."

Homes at Links Crossing are priced from the $370s to the $430s and feature traditional-style single-family homes ranging from approximately 1,866 to 2,630 square feet. Floor plans offer three to four bedrooms, up to three bathrooms, and a two-car garage, with open-concept living spaces, spacious kitchens with large islands and stainless steel appliances, and primary suites with walk-in closets. Homebuyers can also personalize their home through a variety of design packages and available upgrades.

Located less than five miles from Auburn University, Links Crossing offers convenient access to downtown Auburn, the I-85 corridor, major employers, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation. The community is zoned for Auburn City Schools, including Ogletree School, Drake Middle School, Auburn Junior High School, and Auburn High School. Residents are also within easy reach of Chewacla State Park and Tiger Town Outdoor Shopping Center.

Designed for everyday living, Links Crossing combines a desirable location with thoughtfully designed homes that offer lasting value for a wide range of homebuyers.

GRAND OPENING EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Location: Links Crossing Model Home, 673 Mill Creek Road, Auburn, AL 36832

Details: The Auburn community is invited to tour the professionally decorated model home, meet the Davidson Homes sales team, and learn more about available floor plans, homesites, and opportunities within the community.

About Davidson Homes

Davidson Homes is a privately held homebuilder headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with operations across the Southeast, Southwest, and beyond. Founded in 2009, the company focuses on building well-located communities and delivering quality homes at a strong value, supported by a customer-first approach and local market expertise. Davidson Homes builds in multiple markets across Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, and continues to expand into high-growth regions nationwide. The company is ranked #43 among the nation's top homebuilders on Builder's annual Builder 100 list.

Contact:

Lindsey Tapscott

Senior Director of Marketing | Corporate

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (205) 861- 8833

Website: www.davidsonhomes.com

SOURCE Davidson Homes