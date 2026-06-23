Davidson Hospitality Group Appoints Joe Masi as Senior Vice President, Operations

Seasoned hospitality leader to drive best-in-class performance for Davidson Hotels operating vertical

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality management company Davidson Hospitality Group announces the appointment of Joe Masi as Senior Vice President, Operations for its Davidson Hotels operating vertical, which is dedicated to managing heritage brand assets. In this leadership role, Masi oversees the operating standards, practices, and procedures for the portfolio, driving optimal performance.

A seasoned hospitality executive with more than 35 years of leadership experience spanning hotel operations, portfolio management, asset optimization, and organizational development, Masi has built a reputation for driving operational excellence, strengthening owner relationships, and developing high-performing teams across both domestic and international markets. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Operations for Remington Hotels, where he oversaw a portfolio of 125 hotels and guided strategic initiatives focused on operational performance, talent development, guest satisfaction, and long-term value creation for ownership groups. Previously, Masi held senior leadership positions with increasing roles and responsibilities at several of the hospitality industry's well-known operators and brands. He has extensive experience working with private equity firms, institutional investors, and individual owners to maximize asset performance and long-term investment returns. Masi earned a B.S. in Hotel/Restaurant/Institutional Management from Johnson & Wales University.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Joe to the Davidson family," said Jason Reader, Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Hospitality Group. "Known for his strategic mindset, highly organized leadership style, and ability to align teams around common goals, Joe will undoubtedly thrive in our culture, creating value in all that he does through strong financial results and service excellence."

The Davidson Hotels operating vertical is comprised of properties representing the foundation in which Davidson has grown and flourished: with authority in brand operations, rooted in trusted methods, partnerships, and people. Spanning the country in top markets, the portfolio includes Embassy Suites Nashville Downtown; Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa; Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel, and more.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 88 existing hotels and resorts; more than 240 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and 1.4 million square feet of meeting space across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group features four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and TikTok: @davidsonhospitality. #DavidsonHospitality

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group