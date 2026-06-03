Davidson Hospitality Group Selected to Manage Parrot Key Hotel & Villas

Top hospitality management company tapped to operate waterfront resort in Key West, Florida; oversee extensive renovation

ATLANTA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning hospitality management company Davidson Hospitality Group has been tapped to operate Parrot Key Hotel & Villas in Key West, Florida. Situated less than three miles from Old Town Key West, the resort features 148 rooms, suites, and villas; four pools; a signature restaurant and bar showcasing fresh island flavors, and onsite adventurous excursions in partnership with Sunset Watersports, from jet ski rentals to snorkeling. In collaboration with ownership, Davidson will oversee a planned renovation this summer encompassing the restaurant, reconfiguration and upgrades of public spaces, and enhancements to exterior areas.

"We are proud to welcome this idyllic waterfront haven to our growing portfolio," said Jason Reader, Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Hospitality Group. "Leveraging our team's robust experience in the Florida Keys and decades of institutional knowledge, we look forward to stewarding an exciting renovation that will transform Parrot Key Hotel & Villas into a truly best-in-class, elevated retreat for guests, families, and locals alike."

Tucked within five acres of lush gardens, Parrot Key Hotel & Villas is a refreshing escape and oasis where tropical serenity meets Key West style. Touted as some of the most spacious accommodations in Key West, each of its rooms, suites, and villas are surrounded by native landscaping. The intimate hideaway is a quick complimentary shuttle ride away from Duval Street and Smathers Beach.

Within the Florida Keys, Davidson currently operates Baker's Cay Resort in Key Largo; Amara Cay Resort, La Siesta Resort & Villas, and Three Waters Resort & Marina in Islamorada, and Key West Historic Inns collection in Key West.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 87 existing hotels and resorts; more than 230 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and 1.4 million square feet of meeting space across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group features four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and TikTok: @davidsonhospitality. #DavidsonHospitality

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group