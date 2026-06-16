Davidson Hospitality Group Launches General Manager Council

Leaders from hotels and resorts across the portfolio serve as voice of field; collaborate with corporate team

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning hospitality management company Davidson Hospitality Group announces the launch of its inaugural General Manager (GM) Council, comprised of high performers, cultural ambassadors, and stewards of exceptional leadership from hotels and resorts across the portfolio. The formation of the Council was made in a direct effort to foster inclusivity in the development and roll out of corporate initiatives, processes, and tools.

The 2026 GM Council is comprised of the following leaders:

Andy Seal, The Westin Indianapolis

Christine Menzel, The Camby, Autograph Collection

Danielle Gilligan, FORTH Atlanta

Francesca Ramirez, Hilton Gaslamp San Diego Quarter

Joe Pinto, Hyatt Centric Magnificent Mile

Eduardo Fernandez, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort

Melissa Green, Davenport Hotel Collection

Michael Linder, Mills House Charleston, Curio Collection by Hilton

Mike Nelson, Embassy Suites Nashville Downtown

Niels Vuijsters, Asher Adams, Autograph Collection

Seth McDaniels, Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach

"We are excited to leverage the best minds to serve as a collective voice representing our hotels and resorts because ultimately, we're stronger together," said Jason Reader, Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Hospitality Group. "Embodying our core values and dedicated champions of Davidson's 'Pillars of Performance,' feedback from our strategically selected GM Council will be instrumental as we continue to create value for our owners and team members today and in the future."

"Speaking on behalf of the Council, it's an honor and humbling to be tapped to participate in this important program," said Niels Vuijsters, General Manager, Asher Adams, Autograph Collection. "Always having each other's backs, we appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with the corporate team to provide diverse perspectives as advocates from each operating vertical."

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 87 existing hotels and resorts; more than 230 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and 1.4 million square feet of meeting space across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group features four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and TikTok: @davidsonhospitality. #DavidsonHospitality

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group