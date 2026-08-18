Davidson Hospitality Group Debuts GM Edge Program

Award-winning hospitality management company launches initiative to further develop high-performing leaders; forge path to career advancement

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier hospitality management company Davidson Hospitality Group announces the launch of the GM Edge program, an initiative developed for exceptional leaders across its hotels, resorts, and restaurants identified as high performers on track for career advancement within the organization. Individuals nominated for the program will be equipped with the mindset, skills, and capabilities to lead with impact and further drive operational excellence.

The 2026 GM Edge program is comprised of the following leaders:

Anne Krugman

Gabriel Suniega

Hicham El Ibrik

Lauren Roberts

Madison Techmanski

Marina Baronas

Nicole Ramamurthy

Vivian Chen

Whitney Rodriguez

"We are excited to tap these outstanding team members driven by a common goal and personal passion to make a difference while creating value," said Jason Reader, Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Hospitality Group. "A key priority for us this year is to focus on team member retention and advancement. As outlined in our annual company goals, we are committed to promoting talent from within, and we are proud to invest efforts into building our bench strength to support future growth."

"Further perpetuating Davidson's standout culture, we are humbled to be recognized with this opportunity to further build acumen and enhance our hospitality careers," said Nicole Ramamurthy, Hotel Manager, Sheraton Philadelphia University City. "The overall experience empowers us to expand our knowledge base; learn from prolific industry leaders who have mastered the Pillars of Performance, and connect with like-minded best-in-class operators."

Participants in the GM Edge program meet with both on property and above property corporate leadership on a regular basis to develop deeper understanding of operational objectives, grow skillset in systems, technology, and reporting; financial management; people & culture, compliance, and more.

Earlier this year, Davidson also launched its inaugural General Manager Council, serving as a collective voice of leaders from across the portfolio.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 87 existing hotels and resorts; more than 230 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and 1.4 million square feet of meeting space across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group features four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and TikTok: @davidsonhospitality. #DavidsonHospitality

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group