Davidson Hotels & Resorts Adds Hotel Bella Grace To Management Portfolio

ATLANTA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by full-service development company Three P Partners to operate Hotel Bella Grace, situated in the historic Ansonborough neighborhood of downtown Charleston, S.C. The 50-room luxury boutique hotel is an artistic blend of preservation and modernization, steps from the vibrant dining and retail scene of Upper King Street and just a half block from Marion Square and Charleston Gaillard Center.

The latest addition to its Pivot Hotels & Resorts lifestyle and luxury division, Hotel Bella Grace marks Davidson's first property in the Charleston market and puts the award-winning hospitality company in a strong position to not only achieve, but exceed its portfolio expansion goals by year end.

"Hotel Bella Grace has soul and charisma, bridging nearly 200 years of history and architecture. We are honored to have the opportunity to continue the story of this extraordinary hotel," said Albert Smith, senior vice president, Pivot Hotels & Resorts.

Opened August 2018, Hotel Bella Grace delivers an experience that connects guests with both the deep-rooted history of Charleston and the modern present through a charming juxtaposition of historic and contemporary design, artwork and architectural elements. Named in honor of the acts of faith and forgiveness demonstrated by the families of the Emmanuel Nine, the concept of selfless grace is woven throughout the hotel's design aesthetic, guest service and custom-designed guest rooms reminiscent of a French pied-à-terre. Most guest rooms offer modern, built-in kitchen amenities and intimate living rooms making Hotel Bella Grace an ideal "home away from home" for an extended stay. Other amenities include personal concierge service, evening turndown, Illy Coffee service, fitness center, and complimentary full breakfast at The Delaney House, a newly restored, circa 1830 architectural gem adjacent to the hotel.

"Pivot has demonstrated success in managing time-honored properties such as Florida's iconic Don CeSar and Hotel Viking in Newport, Rhode Island," said Chip Patterson, a principal of Three P Partners. "We've found a perfect partner in Pivot to strengthen the hotel's bottom line while enhancing its authenticity and lifestyle experience to maximize the potential of this asset."

Officially unveiled in January 2016, Pivot Hotels & Resorts has since grown its portfolio of luxury lifestyle hotels to more than a dozen by partnering with property owners and investors that align with its vision and values. Among iconic hotels in its management portfolio are The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach, Fla.; Hotel Viking in Newport, R.I.; The Camby, Autograph Collection in Phoenix; Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way in Chicago; and the recently opened Bakers Cay Resort in Key Largo, Fla.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments including 45 hotels, over 13,000 rooms and over 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator of Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, Davidson delivers hospitality and creates value for owners with every single hotel. More information can be found at www.davidsonhotels.com.

About Pivot Hotels & Resorts

Pivot Hotels & Resorts, the lifestyle and luxury division of Davidson Hotels & Resorts operates with a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, inspired marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot Hotels & Resorts caters to today's experience-oriented, adventure-minded traveler through inspiring design, thoughtful service, and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its hotels and resorts. The Pivot Hotels & Resorts portfolio encompasses 16 hotels and resorts across the US with more in development. More information may be found at www.pivothotels.com .

