Davidson Hotels & Resorts Announces Addition Of Grand Hotel On Mackinac Island To Growing Portfolio

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation's leading full-service hospitality management companies, welcomes Grand Hotel on Michigan's historic Mackinac Island to its expanding portfolio. Operated by Pivot Hotels & Resorts, Davidson's lifestyle and luxury operating division specializing in one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its properties, the distinguished 397-room hotel marks the third historic landmark under its management.

Located high on a bluff with sweeping views of the Straits of Mackinac and the Mackinac Bridge, Grand Hotel beckons visitors to a bygone era of old-world hospitality and charm. Guests enjoy modern amenities while the hotel's original architecture and charm have been tastefully preserved. Motorized vehicles are not permitted on the island, so horse and carriage, along with walking and bicycles, are the only modes of transportation. Each of the hotel's guest rooms feature their own unique style and theme. With 13 restaurants and bars, Grand Hotel offers both formal and casual dining options and follows the long-time tradition of including a full breakfast and dinner in its room rates. Amenities include the acclaimed 18-hole golf course, The Jewel; Astor's Salon & Spa; the state's only clay Pickleball court; tennis; lawn games such as croquet and Bocce ball; the world's longest front porch, measuring at 660 feet; The Esther Williams Swimming Pool named after the actress and competitive swimmer who starred in the 1947 movie This Time for Keeps, filmed at Grand Hotel, and much more.

"The goal of our stewardship is to provide our guests with the same quality, care and service that the Musser family provided over the last eight decades," said Davidson Hotels & Resorts President Thom Geshay. "Under our management, we look forward to maintaining the property's prominent role in history, as well as its emotional importance to our guests, visitors, team members and the Mackinac Island community."

Open from the first weekend in May through the end of October, Grand Hotel has been one of the country's premier summer vacation spots since it opened in July 1887. Throughout its history, the property has hosted dignitaries from around the country and the world, including five U.S. presidents. Grand Hotel is a member of Historic Hotels of America and is honored with a number of awards, including most recently being named "Best All-Inclusive Resort" in the country and one of the "Top 10 Best Historic Hotels" by the readers of USA Today in the 2019 10Best Awards, Travel + Leisure Top 5 Best Resort Hotels in Michigan and Best Hotel in Michigan by Condé Nast Traveler. The property scored in the top 10 percent of the Best Hotels in the United States, earning the Gold badge from US News and World Report and was also named a Top 10 All-Inclusive Resort for 2019. Grand Hotel, along with five onsite restaurants, were recognized with the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

For more information about Grand Hotel, please visit www.grandhotel.com.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments including 45 hotels, over 13,000 rooms and over 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Margaritaville, Davidson delivers hospitality and creates value for owners with every single hotel. More information can be found at www.davidsonhotels.com.

About Pivot Hotels & Resorts

Pivot Hotels & Resorts, the lifestyle and luxury division of Davidson Hotels & Resorts operates with a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, inspired marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's experience-, adventure-minded traveler through inspiring design, thoughtful service and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its hotels and resorts. The Pivot Hotels & Resorts portfolio encompasses a number of hotels and resorts across the U.S. with more in development. More information may be found at www.pivothotels.com.

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hotels & Resorts

cdrost@davidsonhotels.com

678-221-2228

SOURCE Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.davidsonhotels.com

