Davidson Hotels & Resorts Announces Management Of Margaritaville Hotel Nashville

ATLANTA, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Harbor Development has selected Atlanta-based hospitality management group, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, to operate Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, a 217-room in-town escape in the heart of Music City. The 12-story hotel build, inspired by the lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, will boast a distinct, casual-luxe vibe mixed with Nashville soul, catering to local residents and travelers alike.

Situated in Nashville's bustling South of Broadway (SoBro) neighborhood, Margaritaville Hotel Nashville will be steps away from the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena, Music City Center, Honky Tonk Highway, and more.

"With Davidson's success to date managing Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort and recent expansion with Davidson Restaurant Group, we saw them as the clear choice to manage this new development where we are debuting two new dining concepts for the brand," said Safe Harbor Development Owner and President Darby Campbell. "Margaritaville Hotel Nashville will be unlike any hotel in the city where guests can escape from the everyday and enjoy true Southern hospitality with a 'no worries' tropical vibe."

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville is set to feature more than 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space; a rooftop deck with a pool, fire pits and live entertainment; a 24-hour fitness center and two new Margaritaville dining concepts, JWB Grill and FINS Bar.

"As we look to the future, we are excited to partner with Safe Harbor Development as we add a third Margaritaville Hotel to our portfolio," said Davidson Hotels & Resorts Chairman & CEO John Belden. "At Davidson, we dare to be great by pushing boundaries. We feel Margaritaville and Safe Harbor are doing just that by launching the first in-town destination Margaritaville and bringing the island-escapism lifestyle to downtown Nashville."

John Cohlan, chief executive officer of Margaritaville, added, "As a true lifestyle brand, Margaritaville is a way of living and a state of mind. John Belden and the Davidson team, as managers of our Hollywood Beach Resort, have proven how well they can translate our signature fun and escapism into an authentic lodging experience. Davidson shares our passion for Margaritaville, and we look forward to expanding our partnership with John and his team beyond Hollywood Beach and Nashville."

For more information, visit www.margaritavillehotelnashville.com. Margaritaville Hotel Nashville is currently accepting reservations for stays beginning December 2019.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hotel management company providing management, development/renovation, acquisition, consulting and accounting expertise for the hospitality industry. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating division, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to near-luxury segments including 45 hotels, over 13,000 rooms and over 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator of Margaritaville, Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt, Davidson delivers hospitality and creates value for owners with every single hotel. More information can be found at www.davidsonhotels.com.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville is a global lifestyle brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features 18 lodging locations and 24 additional projects in the pipeline with nearly half under construction, two gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant.

Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more. Additionally, the brand's food, beverage and spirits lines – including Margaritaville tequilas, rums, LandShark Lager and a new bestselling cookbook – deliver authentic, tropical escapism to fans around the world. Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977.

