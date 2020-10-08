Davidson Hotels & Resorts Bolsters Southeastern Footprint With Addition Of The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts announces the addition of The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center to its growing portfolio. Operated by Davidson's lifestyle and luxury division Pivot Hotels & Resorts, the 230-room, Art Deco-inspired boutique hotel is part of Curio Collection by Hilton. Located in New Orleans' Arts and Warehouse District adjacent to The National WWII Museum, the property was intentionally designed to complement the museum experience. Opened in December 2019, The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center features four era-inspired dining options including a rooftop bar, 18,000 square feet of high-tech meeting and event space and more. A true extension of The National WWII Museum, all proceeds support the museum's educational mission and programs.

"We are honored that Pivot Hotels has been selected to steward this tremendous hotel and conference center," said Thom Geshay, President, Davidson Hotels & Resorts. "We look forward to perpetuating an exceptional service culture and paying homage to the museum's mission and American history."

"The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center is truly an iconic hotel for the ages, providing unique and convenient accommodations while paying tribute to those who served abroad and at home," said Stephen Watson, President & CEO, The National WWII Museum. "Pivot's hospitality management expertise along with their operational support enables the Museum to offer guests a truly memorable experience and expands our ability to tell the personal stories of the WWII generation."

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world: why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today, so that all generations will understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. Through exhibits, multimedia experiences, and thousands of personal accounts, the Museum takes visitors on an immersive tour of World War II through every theater of war as well as the Home Front. The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center's name reflects the contributions of the extraordinary entrepreneur, Andrew Higgins, who designed and built over 20,000 boats in New Orleans that were used in every major amphibious assault of World War II.

For more information, please visit www.higginshotelnola.com.

About Pivot Hotels & Resorts

Pivot Hotels & Resorts is the lifestyle and luxury operating division of award-winning hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality and backed by Davidson's institutional proficiency in the industry, Pivot caters to today's experience-, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, heartfelt service and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its properties. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 54 existing hotels and resorts; more than 120 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is an upper-upscale, global portfolio of more than 90 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts. Curio Collection properties offer travelers authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio, and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About The National WWII Museum

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world—why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today—so that future generations will know the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn. Dedicated in 2000 as The National D-Day Museum and now designated by Congress as America's National WWII Museum, the institution celebrates the American spirit, the teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the Home Front. TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards has ranked the Museum as No. 3 in the nation and No. 8 in the world. For more information, call 877-813-3329 or 504-528-1944 or visit nationalww2museum.org .

SOURCE Davidson Hotels & Resorts

